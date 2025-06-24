7 best nature documentaries to stream on Netflix

Netflix has a large selection of nature documentaries, with the streaming giant regularly covering nature aspects with frequent releases. Global ecosystems, individual species, environmental changes, and scientific observations are all covered in these films and television shows on Netflix.

It is not always possible for curious people to explore the depths of the Pacific Ocean or learn about the wildest species. Hence, these nature documentaries help viewers to get an insight into the interesting nature facts and research.

Whether it is exploring the Chimps in Chimp Empire or discovering astounding facts about the planet in Our Planet, there's something for all.

1) My Octopus Teacher

My Octopus Teacher (image via Netflix)

Directed by James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich, My Octopus Teacher was released in 2020, exclusively on Netflix. The Academy Award-winning documentary follows filmmaker Craig Foster in a kelp forest close to Cape Town as he builds a bond with a wild octopus that is the subject of this documentary.

Over a year, the documentary records daily underwater encounters. The behaviour of octopuses, including camouflage, hunting strategies, reproduction, and death, is captured.

The detailed process and recordings make it one of the best nature documentaries on Netflix.

2) Chasing Coral

Nature Documentaries on Netflix-Chasing Coral (image via Netflix)

Released in 2017, Chasing Coral was directed by Jeff Orlowski. This documentary indicates how ocean warming is causing coral reefs to decline. Time-lapse and underwater photography are used by a group of scientists, photographers, and divers to document coral bleaching events worldwide.

For showcasing an economic trouble with great detail, Chasing Coral also received an Emmy nomination in 2018.

3) Our Planet

Our Planet (image via Netflix)

Created by Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey for Netflix, Our Planet was released in 2019. This eight-part series, which was produced by Silverback Films in association with the World Wildlife Fund, examines ecosystems on several continents.

It is one of the best nature documentaries on Netflix, exploring how environmental stresses impact the survival of species. David Attenborough takes on the narration to explain polar habitats, deep oceans, jungles, freshwater systems, and grasslands.

4) Chimp Empire

Chimp Empire (Image via Netflix)

With 4 episodes, Chimp Empire was released in 2023. It was filmed in a remote rainforest, highlighting aspects of chimp life that have never been captured on camera before.

Chimp Empire is a nature documentary that resembles a historical conquest epic or a brutal boardroom thriller because filmmakers were on the front lines of the Central and Western groups' life-or-death struggle for supremacy.

5) Our Living World

Our Living World (Image via Netflix)

Narrated by actress Cate Blanchett, Our Living World was released on Netflix in 2024. Produced by Freeborne Media, this 4-episode series examines how ecosystems around the world are interconnected. It features footage of plant behaviour, predator-prey cycles, and patterns of climate impact.

The documentary feels exquisite to viewers with its showcase of breathtaking footage of the planet's amazing natural networks and expanding on astounding scientific discoveries.

6) Penguin Town

Penguin Town (Image via Netflix)

Narrated by Patrick Oswalt, Penguin Town tracks the annual migration of African penguins to Simon's Town, South Africa, for the breeding season. The series uses remote and high-resolution cameras to record penguin behaviour in an urban setting.

Released in 2021, Penguin Town, as per fans, is an enduring, emotional, and at times enjoyable film to watch. The narration and cameras bring you inside a penguin’s world for the 6 months they spend in Simon Town. With intricate details, the show is one of the best documentaries on Netflix.

7) Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Puff: Wonders of the Reef (image via Netflix)

Directed by Nick Robinson, Puff: Wonders of the Reef is an Australian documentary. With a narration from Rose Byrne, it tracks a baby pufferfish as it makes its way through the ecosystem of a coral reef. To depict marine microfauna and their interactions, the documentary uses slow-motion and macro cameras.

For its cinematic depiction of the ocean and the reef life, it also won the News & Documentary Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Nature Documentary. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best nature documentaries available to watch on Netflix.

Other nature documentaries on Netflix that fans should watch are Our Great National Parks, Our Universe, Virunga, and Life on Our Planet.

