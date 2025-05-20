Instant Family: Full list of cast explored

Instant Family is a comedy film released in 2018. It follows the journey of a couple, Pete and Ellie, as they become foster parents to three children. From handling tantrums to finding a place in their hearts, this hilarious and feel-good movie explores the challenges faced by the couple and their foster children.

The film is directed by Sean Anders, who also co-wrote the screenplay with John Morris. It became available for streaming on Netflix on May 16, having previously been exclusive to Paramount+.

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as Pete and Ellie in Instant Family. The cast also includes Isabela Merced, Gustavo Escobar, Julianna Gamiz, and others.

Disclaimer: The article contains some spoilers for the film Instant Family. Reader's discretion is advised.

Exploring the cast of Instant Family

Mark Wahlberg as Peter 'Pete' Wagner

Mark Wahlberg as Peter 'Pete' Wagner in Instant Family (Image via Netflix)

Actor Mark Wahlberg plays Peter Wagner, also known as Pete, who shares a strong bond with his wife, Ellie. Together, they decide to adopt children through foster care.

Pete tries his best to connect with the three children, although he keeps failing in between. However, he slowly manages to win the hearts of all three children, moving towards becoming a father the children would love.

Mark Wahlberg is known for his versatile roles across comedy, action, and drama. Before acting, he was a rapper known as Marky Mark. His performances in film and television have earned him nominations for awards such as the Academy Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards.

Some of his notable works include Ted (2012), The Other Guys (2010), The Departed (2006), Planet of the Apes (2001), and more.

Rose Byrne as Elinore 'Ellie' Wagner

Rose Byrne as Elinore 'Ellie' Wagner in Instant Family (Image via Netflix)

Rose Byrne portrays Ellie in Instant Family. She is Pete's wife and shows active interest in finding a foster home to adopt children. Although initially skeptical about raising a teen, she and Pete quickly grow fond of Lizzy and decide to take her and her siblings into their care.

Ellie struggles to connect with Lizzy at first, leading to intense scuffles. Ellie, along with Pete, takes the help of a foster family support group to navigate through the challenges. The bond between Ellie and the children eventually grows stronger as they begin considering her their mother.

Rose Byrne is an Australian actress known for her diverse roles in movies and series. With nominations in the Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, she has been active in the entertainment industry since 1994. Her notable works include Spy (2015), Bad Neighbours (2014), Bridesmaids (2011), Insidious (2010), and more.

Isabela Merced as Lizzy

Isabela Merced as Lizzy in Instant Family (Image via Netflix)

Lizzy is portrayed by Isabela Merced in the film. While the Wagners seem hesitant to adopt a teenager, it is Lizzy who grabs their attention. They adopt her along with her siblings, but this does not sit well with Lizzy.

Adamant and stubborn by nature, Lizzy's character in Instant Family brings challenges that the couple finds difficult to handle. She is initially doubtful about Wagner's intentions and often causes trouble due to this doubt. After a series of altercations with the couple, she finally accepts them as her parents by the end of the film.

Isabela Merced is currently gaining acclaim for her role as Dina in The Last of Us season 2. The American actress is known for her other works, such as Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Sicario 2: Soldado (2018), Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), etc.

Gustavo Escobar as Juan

Gustav Escobar as Juan in Instant Family (Image via Netflix)

Juan, Lizzy's younger sibling, is portrayed by Gustavo Escobar. Juan is a 10-year-old sensitive and frail boy whom the couple adopts along with Lizzy. Clumsy actions and accidents often end up hurting him. Despite the ups and downs, he becomes accepting of Ellie and Pete's attempts for the children.

Gustavo Escobar has been acting since the age of four. Along with starring in various commercials, he has appeared in films such as The Fabelmans (2022) and Peppermint (2018).

Julianna Gamiz as Lita

Julianna Gamiz as Lita in Instant Family (Image via Netflix)

Julianna Gamiz plays Lita, Lizzy's youngest sibling. The 6-year-old girl wreaks havoc on Ellie and Pete with her mischief and tantrums. However, she warms up to the couple soon, calling Pete 'daddy' and getting attached to both of them eventually.

Child actress Julianna Gamiz has made a mark in the entertainment industry at a young age, featuring in several films and series. Her roles include appearances in Unstoppable (2024), Jane the Virgin (2018-2019), East Los High (2014-2017), and more.

Other supporting cast of Instant Family

The movie includes various other characters who play an important role in Ellie and Pete's journey of adoption. The list of supporting cast is given below:

Octavia Spencer as Karen

Tig Notaro as Sharon

Julie Hagerty as Jan

Michael O'Keefe as Jerry

Allyn Rachel as Kim

Tom Segura as Russ

Margo Martindale as Sandy Wagner

Illiza Schlesinger as October

Charlie McDermott as Stewart

Valente Rodriguez as Judge Rivas

Carson Holmes as Charlie

Nicholas Logan as Jacob

Eve Harlow as Brenda

Joselin Reyes as Carla

Andrea Anders as Jessie

Gary Weeks as Dirk

Joan Cusack as Mrs. Howard

Watch Instant Family on Netflix.

