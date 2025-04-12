7 movies similar to Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip 

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip (2025) brings some good old family fun to the table. Young Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer) is convinced that his family is cursed due to a Mexican idol in their possession. To prove his suspicions right, the wheels are falling off his family's road trip to Mexico City.

Ad

The movie is a revival of the book and movie franchise Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, with a present-day twist, and a road trip thrown into the mix of potential catastrophes.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip promises light-hearted humor, silly family dynamics, and a wholesome movie about togetherness. Fans of the movie can also check out other young-adult movie adaptations!

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the owner.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid and other movies for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

1) Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Zachary Gordon plays Greg (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios UK)

Another popular children's book-to-movie adaptation, this is the story of Greg Heffley (Jason Drucker), a "wimpy" 11-year-old starting middle school. While he is ready to be a rich and famous grown-up, he must make do with being one of the weird kids at school. This movie series outlines his life through a semi-animated "diary" format.

Ad

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip fans will enjoy the healthy dose of nostalgia, the familiar chaos, and the relatable main character, who, like Alexander, is just trying to make it as a kid in a big, wild world.

Greg and his family also take a road trip in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2) Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014)

Ad

The ensemble cast of the movie (Image via YouTube/Walt Disney Studios Philippines)

Fans of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip must rewind and check out the original, based on the children's book by Judith Viorst. Ed Oxenbould plays Alexander Cooper, a semi-popular kid with a preoccupied family.

Ad

When he wakes up on his birthday with a zit on his forehead and his entire family's lives in disarray, he knows things are shaping up to be eventful.

This family-friendly comedy is a must-watch for its funny premise and star-studded cast.

Where to watch: Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video

3) Instant Family (2018)

The cast of Instant Family (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Unlimited chaos— check. A big, loud family—check. Wholesome entertainment— check!

Ad

When Pete and Eli (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) decided to foster three kidsLizzie, 15, Juan, 10, and Lita, 6, they did not account for the unbridled mayhem, drama, and life lessons coming their way. Will the family stick together?

Fans of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip will love the energy of Instant Family. It is a memorable watch for those looking to put their feet up with family and enjoy a feel-good movie.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4) Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Emma Thompson in and as Nanny McPhee (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Nanny McPhee is yet another film franchise that shows the big, chaotic world through the hopeful eyes of children. Isabel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) struggles to raise her three kids, Vincent, Megsie, and Norman (Asa Butterfield). She might need help from the magical Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson), armed with life lessons.

Ad

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip fans are in for a heartwarming treat with this movie. While its premise is different, it is still a movie about family and joy, with plenty of tears and laughter!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister is home alone! (Image via YouTube/Disney Plus)

This is a movie about a family on a trip. Except, the main character, the family's eight-year-old son Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is not on it! In this epic comedy adventure, Kevin's life is a mess. And to top it all off, thieves are planning to break into his house.

Ad

Kevin from Home Alone and Alex from Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip are constantly trying to run from trouble, but trouble seems to catch up with them.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

6) Family Switch (2023)

The cast of Family Switch (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in this hilarious family movie, where souls are switched due to a rare planetary alignment. The family of five has to deal with each other's personal lives and subsequent messes.

Ad

In Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, Alex's mom, Val (Eva Longoria), wants the Garcia family to connect with each other and their roots. In this hilarious comedy of errors, the Walker family has no choice but to do the same with their counterparts and live life in their shoes.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The cast of Little Miss Sunshine (Image via YouTube/BigBeach Films)

This dark comedy is perfect for fans of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip who want a more mature version of a chaotic family on a road trip. The Hoovers go on the road to make their youngest's dream come true, to be in a beauty pageant.

Ad

On the road trip, life happens, lessons are learned, and the family gets closer than ever.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans can watch Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip on Disney+!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More