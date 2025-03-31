Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is a road comedy film. Marvin Lemus directs the film, and it is based on the popular book by Judith Viorst. The movie debuted on March 28, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.

The movie is a standalone sequel to Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014). The plot follows the Garcia family, who embark on a road trip to Mexico City.

A cursed idol they find alters their path and sets off a series of disorderly events. With Eva Longoria playing Alexander's mother, Val Garcia, the film stars a multigenerational Latino family.

Camilo Lara composed the Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip soundtrack. Lara is a renowned composer with credits including A Million Miles Away and Gentefied.

It includes a mix of original score and a special song, "Me Vale," performed by Tropa Magica, produced by Lara. The songs are available for streaming and downloading on various digital platforms.

All songs from Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

There is a total number of 15 soundtracks in the movie. Here is a list of every song featured in the movie, along with their duration:

Fuego! (1:21)

La Historia de Soledad (3:21)

El Glitch (1:55)

Cabeza Rodante (1:26)

We Brought It Back (4:08)

Idol (3:11)

Ya No Mas (1:11)

Heads Out (1:46)

Encontrando (2:18)

Escaping (1:40)

Our Pathfinder (2:24)

El Tour (2:46)

Ice Cream Truck (1:41)

Solito (2:40)

Me Vale – Tropa Magica (2:33)

About Camilo Lara

Camilo Lara (born on November 28, 1975), is the founder of the electronic music project Mexican Institute of Sound (MIS). He lives in Mexico City and makes a unique mix of traditional Mexican music and new sounds. MIS has put out a number of albums, such as Méjico Máxico, Piñata, and Disco Popular.

Lara has worked with artists from a wide range of genres and contributed to the soundtracks of well-known movies like Coco. He keeps coming up with new ideas and putting Mexican music on the world stage, including as the theme song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Production and direction of the movie

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip was produced by Walt Disney Pictures, The Jim Henson Company, and 21 Laps Entertainment. Marvin Lemus directed the movie; Matt Lopez wrote it.

Judith Viorst's book of the same name serves as the basis for this independent sequel to Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014). The film focuses on a road trip that went wrong, featuring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Cheech Marin, and Paulina Chávez. The story follows the Garcia family experiencing one misadventure after another.

All about Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

The movie follows Alexander Garcia, a young boy who believes his family is cursed. He lives with his parents, elder sister, and grandmother.

Val, Alexander's mother and a travel writer, pays for the family's road trip. On their way, they come across an ancient Mexican idol that turns out to be cursed. This finding sets off a chain of comical and tragic incidents.

As the Garcias travel to Mexico City, the idol’s curse causes chaos, from broken vehicles to encounters with strange creatures. They must navigate these challenges while uncovering family secrets and learning important life lessons.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie and similar projects.

