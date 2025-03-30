Where was Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip filmed? All shooting locations explored

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is a 2025 family comedy film directed by Marvin Lemus. Eleven-year-old Alexander Garcia sets off on a wild, funny road trip in this spiritual sequel to Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

The story focuses on Alexander and his multigenerational family coming to Mexico City in a luxurious RV, where a cursed idol causes mayhem.

The movie, released on Disney+ on March 28, 2025, showcases a blend of family comedy, adventure, and heartfelt moments. Starring Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, and Thom Nemer, the film presents an ensemble cast that reflects family dynamics and investigates topics of misfortune, adventure, and cultural legacy.

Alexander's worries and doubts about their poor luck prove true as the family sets out on their trip, guiding them on a string of misfortunes. Set in several places, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip brings the turmoil of a road journey to life. Key filming locations for the production team were New Mexico and Los Angeles.

Filming locations of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

1) Albuquerque, New Mexico

The movie was mostly shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. The city was key in catching the chaotic and touching moments of the Garcia family's trip.

Albuquerque was ideal for the movie's action-heavy scenes, particularly those within the RV, with its varied terrain. Its closeness to local resources, soundstages, and manufacturing facilities made it feasible to shoot complex scenes.

2) Socorro and Santa Fe, New Mexico

Apart from Albuquerque, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip made use of other New Mexico sites, including Socorro and Santa Fe. The family's road excursion became more distant and adventurous because of Socorro's broad desert landscape.

Santa Fe's ancient structures and streets were ideal for the sequences where the family faces unforeseen problems.

3) Los Angeles, California

The film also had scenes filmed in Los Angeles, California, particularly for the family’s home life before the trip. The Los Angeles area provided suburban settings and soundstage facilities to establish the family's everyday routine, relationships, and the initial setup of the trip.

These early scenes contrast with the following wild road trip, grounding the film in familiar and relatable environments before the chaos begins. The production’s access to LA's infrastructure and studio spaces was key to building the film’s emotional foundation.

The plot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip follows Alexander Garcia, who believes he’s cursed due to a series of misfortunes that always seem to happen to him.

Along with his family, Alexander embarks on a road trip to Mexico City, where things swiftly spiral out of hand. When Alexander discovers a cursed idol, the family’s misfortunes deepen, featuring a sequence of disasters ranging from RV failures to encounters with dangerous animals.

While traveling, the family realizes the idol may be to blame for their misfortunes. A car rental agency emergency stop, a skunk spray, and a ravine are among their problems. Learning about the idol's background allows them to view their route differently and deepens their relationship, as a family can conquer any obstacle.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and similar projects as the year progresses.

