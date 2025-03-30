Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip ending explained: Was the jade idol really cursed?

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is a reboot of the 2014 Disney film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, which was adapted from the eponymous book by Judith Viorst. The new film follows 11-year-old Alexander Garcia, who comes across an ancient jade idol in the attic of his home.

While his grandfather tells him that the idol is cursed, Alexander later discovers that the one in his possession is only a copy. Therefore, it has not been cursed, and he is not responsible for the many mishaps that his family faces throughout the story.

With a runtime of 98 minutes, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip was released directly to digital streaming on Disney+ on Friday, March 28, 2025. Marvin Lemus directed the film, with Matt Lopez credited as the writer. The film features a cast including Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, and Cheech Marin.

Why did Alexander believe the jade idol to be cursed in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip?

In Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, the young protagonist believes his family suffers from bad luck even before he discovers the jade idol in his attic. While such a discovery is usually considered to be a sign of good fortune, it was apparently the opposite for Alexander, whose grandfather had told him the object's history.

According to local legend, the statue belonged to Alexander's great-great-grandfather, and it initially brought him great fortune. However, when he failed to return it to the witches from whom he had borrowed it, a curse was placed upon him.

To his horror, Alexander discovers that he has been named after the very same cursed person, and the statue in his possession is the object that may link him and his family to the curse.

In line with his belief, Alexander's family experiences an unending trail of misfortunes on their road trip to Mexico City. Even when he tries to get rid of the artifact, he discovers it has been packed and is being carried on the tour with them.

The challenges that the family subsequently comes across include dealing with a skunk, traveling down a river, working around a malfunctioning RV, and leaving Alexander's grandmother stranded at a gas station on the way.

How did Alexander discover the truth about the jade idol?

After being convinced of the jade idol's power, the protagonist's family in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip makes their way to Soledad to return it to its rightful place and lift the curse. However, upon reaching the city museum, they are informed by the mayor and the curators that the statue in their possession is merely a replica.

The discovery that the real jade statue that spawned the local legend was in Soledad all along makes the Gracias realize that they have not been under the influence of any curse at any point. They also accept that their misfortunes are mostly of their own making.

Alexander's parents help him come to terms with the fact that life simply gives people a bad hand, sometimes without any apparent explanation.

However, in all its trials, Alexander and his family are brought closer together by the end of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, signifying that sometimes good things are preceded by tough times.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

