7 best Macaulay Culkin movies

Macaulay Culkin gained widespread recognition in the early 1990s for his role as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone. While Home Alone played a significant role in shaping his career, Culkin has taken on diverse projects across different genres. His filmography includes comedies, dramas, and psychological thrillers, showcasing his range as an actor.

Ad

Here are seven notable films from Macaulay Culkin.

Best Macaulay Culkin movies

1) Richie Rich (1994)

Ad

Trending

Richie Rich is a film in which Macaulay Culkin plays the character of a boy who has an endless fortune but a longing for genuine connection. Following the disappearance of Richie's parents, he must work with a gang of newly acquired pals to outwit those who are attempting to take control of his company.

Culkin's signature charisma is on full display in this movie, which also features a lot of humor and action. He portrays Richie with a blend of innocence and intelligence, creating a character that is both compelling and well-defined.

Ad

2) The Good Son (1993)

At the 43rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

In The Good Son, Macaulay Culkin takes on the role of Henry, a troubled and manipulative child, marking a departure from his usual characters. This 1993 psychological thriller follows Mark, played by Elijah Wood, who moves in with his extended family after his mother’s death. As he settles in, he remains unaware of his cousin Henry’s dangerous behavior.

Ad

Culkin's performance in The Good Son presents a stark contrast to his previous roles, showcasing a darker and more intense side. His portrayal of Henry highlights the character’s deceptive and unsettling nature, adding to the film’s suspenseful atmosphere.

3) Uncle Buck (1989)

Ad

Macaulay Culkin excelled in John Hughes' 1989 comedy Uncle Buck. The film stars John Candy as the easygoing Buck Russell, a bachelor who suddenly babysits his brother's three kids, including Culkin's sharp-witted Miles. Though a supporting role, it showed Culkin's comedic talent and set the stage for his popularity.

Miles interrogating his babysitter through a mail slot showcases Culkin's ability to deliver deadpan humor. The scene became one of the film’s most memorable moments. His quick-witted dialogue and confident screen presence demonstrated his strong comedic timing alongside seasoned actors.

Ad

4) My Girl (1991)

Still from the trailer of My Girl (Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Macaulay Culkin turns in a powerful performance as Thomas J. Sennett in My Girl. Sennett is Vada Sultenfuss's (Anna Chlumsky) sweet, allergy-prone best friend. This 1972 coming-of-age film explores Vada's youth, family issues, and loss. Due to its emotional depth and romance, Howard Zieff's film became a classic.

Ad

Culkin's sympathetic portrayal of Thomas J. makes his bee sting death one of 1990s cinema's saddest scenes. His bond with Chlumsky makes the story more personal and poignant.

5) The Pagemaster (1994)

The Pagemaster (Image via Amazon)

Macaulay Culkin stars as Richard, a shy youngster who becomes ensnared in a magical library, in the one-of-a-kind adventure picture The Pagemaster, which combines live-action and animation. With the aid of animated books, Jack faces his concerns as he travels across time to learn about famous stories.

Ad

This film is a highlight of Culkin's career since it combines fantastic elements with educational elements and breathtaking images. The Pagemaster is an uplifting and aesthetically stunning experience thanks to his portrayal of the timid yet inquisitive Richard.

6) Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Official poster for Home Alone 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Macaulay Culkin kept up his fame from the first movie by playing Kevin McCallister again in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He gets trapped in New York City this time, but he is able to trick the stupid thieves Marv and Harry again.

Ad

The stakes are higher in the sequel, which has bigger comical acts, a more beautiful setting, and Culkin's usual charm. His performance of Kevin's journey by himself is just as enjoyable as the first. When he was in Home Alone 2, Culkin was already one of the most popular actors of the 1990s.

7) Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone (Image via 20th Century Studios)

No Macaulay Culkin list is complete without Home Alone. The holiday classic revolves around Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old child who is accidentally left behind while his family travels on vacation. He must use a variety of inventive and amusing traps to protect his property from two robbers.

Ad

Culkin's portrayal as Kevin is a combination of confidence, mischief, and vulnerability, which makes the character memorable. Particularly, Home Alone is still one of the most beloved films of all time, and Culkin's portrayal is a major reason why.

Macaulay Culkin has worked in a lot of different types of movies, from comedies to dramas to thrillers. He has been a well-known figure in pop culture for decades thanks to his ability to play a wide range of roles. Whether he's playing a naughty kid, a quiet dreamer, or a complicated bad guy, his parts have shown how versatile he is. These seven movies show some of his best work, which has helped him stay in the business for a long time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback