How did Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song meet? Relationship explored as 'Home Alone' star pays wholesome tribute 

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin’s stardom was honored on December 1 when he received the 2,765th star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 43-year-old actor was celebrated by his fiancée, Brenda Song, their two sons, his siblings Quinn and Rory Culkin, and his Home Alone co-star Catherine O'Hara, who played his mom in the popular holiday film.

During his acceptance speech, Culkin heartwarmingly thanked Brenda, whom he met in 2013 on the set of the American sitcom Dads, where the actress starred as Veronica. Culkin called the 35-year-old his ‘everything’ as well as his ‘champion.’ He continued:

"You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You give me purpose. You give me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people. You're somewhere in there. But...I love you. I love you so much.”

He brought a full-circle to his Kevin McCallister by wishing everyone:

"Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!"

Catherine O'Hara also went up the podium, addressed Macaulay Culkin as her "darling baby," and congratulated him on his success.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song starred in Changeland together

Romance bloomed between Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song in 2017 while filming a Seth Green-directed comedy-drama Changeland, which was released in 2019. Speculations about their dating began when they were spotted having dinner in West Hollywood’s Craig’s in July 2017. Later in August, the actress posted a group photo on Instagram where Culkin made an appearance.

In April 2018, Culkin revealed his wish to have children with Brenda Song on Joe Rogan’s podcast. While attending a Stan Up to Cancer fundraiser in California’s Santa Monica that same year, Brenda told Us Weekly she does not prefer sharing too much about her personal life. However, everything was wonderful, and she was happy.

In August 2019, the former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star addressed Macauley Culkin as her ‘favorite human’ on Instagram as she wished him a happy birthday on his 39th birthday.

Macaulay Culkin made a guest appearance on Hulu’s comedy series Dollface in 2019, where Brenda played one of the leads, Madison Maxwell. The couple announced in 2020 that they were looking to start their own family as they were trying for a baby. Culkin told Esquire:

“We’re figuring it out, making the timing work.”

He gushed about his life with Brenda as he said:

"I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals. It took me a long time to get to that place, and I had to have that conversation with myself and go, like, Honestly, Mack? It’s not so bad.”

Later, Brenda also showered praises on her partner and described him as ‘incredibly kind,’ ‘sweet,’ ‘loyal,’ and ‘smart.’ The pair welcomed their first son, Dakota, in April 2021. He was named after Macaulay Culkin’s late sister, who passed away in 2008 in a car accident.

Culkin and Brenda sparked engagement reports in January 2022 when the actress was seen sporting a ring. Brenda spoke about parenthood and how she and Macaulay Culkin juggle their parental duties to The Cut. She said they did not hire a nanny for their son, but her mother had been living with them since Dakota was born.

She also opened up about how she and Culkin managed to make time for each other despite being first-time parents. Brenda told the publication:

“My boyfriend and I always get into bed and chat about our days and the next day,” said Song. “When I was working he’d wake up with me to chat. Now we do it at night, after our son goes down. It calms me. It sounds small, but I cherish it. It’s nice to wind down with someone you love.”

In September 2022, Brenda told People magazine she was planning their wedding while also fulfilling her responsibilities of being a mother. She expressed how she had been busy due to her motherhood. The couple welcomed their second son, Carson, in December of that same year, but it was made known to the public months later.

Macaulay Culkin stepped out with both Dakota and Carson on Friday, December 1, as he accepted the star on the Walk of Fame. While he was paying his gratitude to Brenda Song, the actress was seen tearing up in an emotional moment.