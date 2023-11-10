Where to watch Home Alone online this Christmas? All streaming platforms explored

Whether Home Alone is a real Christmas classic is still a matter of debate. But that the comedy film is a Christmas staple remains a fact. Hence, every year, TV networks and streaming platforms include this Chris Columbus directorial in their listings for the Holiday season without fail. This year, too, it is no different.

So, if you are wondering where to stream Home Alone, look no further because we have got you covered. Since the film’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, is now a Disney product, you can watch the comedy movie on Disney+ all year round.

The availability stands during Christmas as well. Other than Disney+, there are other streaming platforms where you can watch the film.

Where else can you watch Home Alone?

If you are not a Disney+ member, note that the subscription plans start at $7.99 per month (with ads). If you do not like being interrupted by commercials, you can opt for the $13.99/month plan. A Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ can also allow you to watch Home Alone.

Starz: The other platform with the movie in its database is Starz. The current plans of the streamer start at $5 per month for the initial three months. If you like to go on another path, you can also avail Starz via the add-on services of other noted streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Also, like Disney+, Starz has Home Alone 2: Lost in New York as well.

Another option is to rent or buy: You can also rent or buy the film on other OTT platforms. The resolution available is 4K, and it is available to rent for $3.99, while one can buy it for $14.99. The places where you can rent or buy the 1990 release are:

Apple TV

Amazon

Google Play

YouTube

Vudu

Microsoft

DirecTV

Apart from the streaming space, multiple linear channels have also disclosed their Christmas lineup, as per Deadline. The Home Alone trilogy will air for several days in December. The dates and channels on which it will be broadcast include:

December 1, 13, 17

Home..., Home Alone 2 and 3 (Freeform)

December 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25

Home..., Home...2 (Freeform)

December 18

Home...2 (Freeform)

December 20

Home... 3 (Freeform)

December 24

Home... (ABC)

Home...2 (Freeform)

Why Macaulay Culkin avoids watching the films every Christmas

Macaulay Culkin, who played the lead role of Kevin McCallister in the first two Home Alone films with aplomb, once revealed that he does not watch either during Christmas.

That’s because of the deep personal connection he has with the films. For others, it might be a movie, but for Culkin, it is a nostalgia ride. Talking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, he said:

“I don’t really watch them all that often…It’s background radiation at Christmastime…I’m remembering that day on set, like, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch. I can’t watch it the same way other people can.”

Culkin was last seen in The Righteous Gemstones and heard in Entergalactic and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!