Amazon Prime Video's Upload Season 3: Release date, plot, and more 

Upload is coming back with Season 3 very soon after enjoying a successful run with its first two seasons. The multi-faceted series blends the genres of science fiction, comedy, romance, and the supernatural.

The show is created by Greg Daniels, who is most known for his adaptation of the British series The Office for American screens. He has also created the hit series Parks and Recreation and is running yet another successful comedy television series.

Upload is set in 2033, where people can choose to live in a virtual afterlife after they pass away. Nathan (played by Robbie Amell), who passes away too soon and is uploaded to a pricey Lake View, is at the center of the narrative. Catch the premiere of the third season of the series on Amazon Prime on October 20, 2023.

Amazon Prime's Upload Season 3 will consist of eight episodes

Expand Tweet

The series first premiered on Amazon Prime on May 1, 2020. After the success of the second season, the third season is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 20, 2023, at around 8 p.m. ET (tentatively). There is no official release time for the premiere. However, the tentative timings for release across the world can be deduced based on earlier release timings of Amazon Prime shows.

Season 3 of the show, which will premiere more than a year and a half after Season 2, will consist of eight episodes, two of which will be released each week.

Viewers from around the world can expect the third season to arrive at the following times:

United Kingdom: 12 am GMT

Canada: 9:30 pm NT

Australia: 10 am AEST

India: 5:30 am IST

Korea: 9 am KST

Japan: 9 am JST

Phillippines: 8 am PHT

What to expect from season 3?

Expand Tweet

The plotline till now has depicted the tale of Nathan (Robbie Amell), a guy who passes away and is uploaded to a 'digital afterlife program' following his sad accident-related untimely death. The central conflict of the narrative is the romance between Nathan and Nora (Andy Allo), the living customer service angel he communicates with in his holographic form.

The official plotline for the show reads:

"In 2033, humans can upload themselves into a virtual afterlife of their choosing. When computer programmer Nathan Brown dies prematurely, he is uploaded to the very expensive Lakeview, but then finds himself under the thumb of his possessive, still-living girlfriend Ingrid."

Season 2 ended with Nathan having a worrying nosebleed after having downloaded himself to enter Freeyond. Nora and Nathan were also able to finally act on their affection for one another. In the meantime, Ingrid, his ex-girlfriend, managed to get a lock of Nathan's hair from an old hairbrush. Ingrid is hung up on not letting a second chance with Nathan get away as a backup copy of him gets activated back in Lakeview!

Season 3 is expected to resume with Nora and a newly downloaded Nathan navigating their relationship while attempting to thwart the enigmatic plot that poses a threat to millions of lives.

As per the official synopsis of Upload season 3, viewers can expect the following,

"In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes?”

It continues,

"Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.”

The cast of Upload Season 3

The main cast of Season 3 sees the return of Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, and Allegra Edwards as Ingrid. Additionally, the series also features Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Josh Banday, among others.

Catch the premiere of Upload Season 3 only on Amazon Prime, on October 20, 2023.