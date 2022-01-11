'Dollface' Season 2: 3 reasons why it cannot be missed

The wait is finally over for all Dollface fans. Hulu has officially confirmed the release date for Season 2 of the acclaimed series. Finally, two years later, the beloved girl-gang is returning on screen again to give fans 10 episodes of comedy and drama.

Season 1 left off with Jules turning down her ex-boyfriend, who wanted to get back together again, to focus on her friendship with Madison, Stella, and Izzy. Season 2 will see the gang of four back together for some all-girl adventures.

3 reasons to watch Hulu's 'Dollface'

1) The inspiration

Dollface creator Jordan Weiss has revealed that the premise she came up with for the show was inspired by her own life. It draws from her own personal experience of being in a relationship in college and struggling to maintain her friendships at the same time.

2) Lilly Singh makes an appearance in Season 2

A first-look photo from Season 2 reveals that the famous social media personality Lilly Singh will feature in a role on the show. Singh will play the character of Liv, a queer bar owner who is also Stella's love interest and business partner.

Singh began her career as a YouTube video creator and has since achieved international acclaim, published a book, and also hosted the late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

3) Luke Cook appears in a guest role

Australian actor Luke Cook has joined the cast for the second season of the Hulu Original Comedy in a recurring and undisclosed guest star role. Cook is known for starring on The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina as The Dark Lord, who appears to Sabrina as the fallen angel Lucifer.

In 2017, he made his film debut in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 . Cook is also seen starring as Chris in the Australian indie production How Do You Know Chris, which premiered last year.

Readers can catch Dollface season 2 on Hulu this February 11, 2022.

