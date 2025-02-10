Where was Richie Rich (1994) filmed? All major filming locations explored

Richie Rich is a time campsule that encapsulates the film era of the 1990s perfectly. Released in 1994, the film starres Macaulay Culkin (which also happened to be his final film as a child actor). It follows the titular character as the world's richest boy went on a journey to not only save his fortune, but to save his parents as well and in the process realized the true meaning of friendship.

Carrying a budget of over $40 million, Richie Rich features some great locations that certainly highlight just how fancy this young millionair is. From the streets of Chicago to a huge mansion, the film features many diverse locations that adds a sense of adventure and excitement to the film.

So, let's dive deep into the filming locations of Richie Rich and see exactly where all the iconic movie was shot at.

All of Richie Rich's major filming locations explored

Baltimore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina

The Baltimore Estate featured in the film (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

While the Macaulay Culkin-starrer is mainly set in Chicago, a lot of the film's scenes were shot in Asheville, North Carolina. The scenes showcasing Rich's family estate and mansion were especially shot at the Baltimore Estate in North Carolina and was one of the major locations of the film. A lot of the film's interior shots were filmed at the estate.

The Baltimore Estate itself is a historic house museum, which is a major tourist attraction as well. It also features a huge connection to George Washington as the main residence, the Biltmore House was actually built for him as well. The house does showcase Rich's wealth in a huge way as it is quite the big and fancy property.

Chicago, Illinois

Scenes for the film shot in Chicago (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

Considering that Richie Rich is set in Chicago, the city also happens to be a huge filming location for the film. A fencing scene in the film was set at DePaul University in the city, which is a private Catholic university as well. The scene itself was filmed at the University's Cortelyou Commons & the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

The film also took its characters to Six Flags Great America in Illinois as well - which is a themed amusement park situated in Gurnee. Over there, a scene featuring a roller coaster in the film was shot over there.

Other minor filming locations in the movie

Richie Rich also featured mino shooting locations such as the Gary Municipal Airport which is located at 6001 W. Industrial Hwy, Gary, Indiana. Aside from the Baltimore Estate, they also shot at the Greyston Park & Mansion which is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, California.

A lot of the film's outdoor scenes were shot around here as well.

What is Richie Rich about?

Richie Rich is a film directed by Donald Petrie which is also based on the comic character of the same name. The film follows Richie as he goes on an adventure to save his parents.

The official synopsis reads:

"Superstar Macaulay Culkin and four-time Emmy Award-winner John Larroquette star in this live action adaptation of the comic book adventures of an extremely rich boy and his efforts to do good in the world. The story revolves around a dastardly plot which involves the kidnapping of Richie's parents."

Starring Culkin, Larroquette, Edward Hermann, Jonathan Hyde, and more, the film is available for rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

