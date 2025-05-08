"Everything becomes optional"— When Isabela Merced gave her bold take on being an optimistic nihilist

On March 15, 2023, Teen Vogue sat down with Isabela Merced for a candid conversation that revealed a deeply thoughtful side of the young star. Known for her roles in Transformers, Instant Family, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Merced used the platform to reflect on her personal philosophy, shaped by years of highs and lows.

"Everything becomes optional," she shared.

This summarizes and explains why she considers herself an optimistic nihilist. The term describes a mindset where life’s events are viewed without rigid labels, rejecting ideas of good and bad while still choosing to live meaningfully. For Merced, this perspective emerged from facing personal hardships.

At 21, Merced's views on life were shaped by family struggles, childhood stardom, and loss. In the interview, she spoke about her journey from Cleveland to Hollywood and the moments that taught her to release attachments to labels like "good" and "bad."

"I’ve experienced love. I’ve experienced loss"— Isabela Merced reflects on her mindset shift

During the interview with Teen Vogue, Isabela Merced explored the origins of her unconventional worldview. Early in life, she faced challenges that shaped her resilient approach.

Moving to Peru at age seven to reconnect with her roots felt isolating, yet it ultimately deepened her cultural ties. When her family home burned down in 2008, Merced had to find strength quickly, She booked her first major audition right after the devastating event.

"I've experienced love. I've experienced loss. Everything else suddenly becomes a game. Everything becomes optional," Isabela Merced stated.

This belief ties into what she calls optimistic nihilism— the idea that while life may have no inherent meaning, people can still find purpose by choosing what matters to them. For Merced, letting go of rigid definitions allows her to approach life with freedom, resilience, and acceptance.

As her career grew, so did her awareness of how unpredictable life can be. From Broadway performances in Evita to major Hollywood films, Merced learned that acting was more than memorising lines. It became a place to channel her frustrations and emotions. Speaking about her early days on stage, she shared,

"I lost myself in that world. I was pouring out every kind of frustration I had into it."

However, as fame followed, so did internal conflicts. Merced admitted that for years, she felt unsure if she truly belonged. This led to a significant turning point in 2019 when she changed her professional name to Isabela Merced, honoring her late grandmother. This decision marked her desire to separate personal identity from public image.

By 2023, her mindset had evolved. Loss, she said, helped her shed rigid labels. Even difficult experiences like her mother's cancer diagnosis were reframed. Explaining that confronting mortality helped her live more fully, she noted,

“You look at cancer and think, Oh, bad. But I do think it was a blessing,"

Merced's outlook extends beyond her work. When imagining her future, she envisions something simple yet meaningful. She added hopes of living in a quiet villa surrounded by dogs and horses.

"I also hope that I'm just as life-savvy as my mom. I hope I have eight dogs," she shared.

Embracing uncertainty in life, she added,

"Not a good one or a bad one. Just an exciting one,"

For Merced, letting go of labels opens space for dreams shaped by joy and peace.

Where is Isabela Merced now?

As of 2025, Isabela Merced continues to build her career. She stars as Dina in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2, expanding her range into prestige television. Her leap into the superhero realm is also set, as she will portray Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film.

Additionally, Merced will lead in Alien: Romulus, adding sci-fi to her diverse portfolio.

