What happens to Dina after Ellie leaves in the video game? The Last of Us Part II gives a quiet answer

The Last of Us Part II, the single-player video game from Naughty Dog, was released on PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020. It was adapted into the HBO series of the same name, co-created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, that premiered on April 13, 2025.

The plot follows Ellie on a quest to avenge Joel's death by tracking down his killer, Abby, and other members of the Washington Liberation Force. Dina joins Ellie on the mission, which almost claims her life. In the game's third act, Ellie leaves Dina and their peaceful life in Wyoming to go to California to kill Abby once and for all.

Dina and her baby boy, JJ, leave Wyoming and disappear, leaving no trace behind. The game does not offer any clear answer about Dina's fate, except confirming that she is no longer at the farmhouse in Wyoming.

A look at Dina's story in The Last of Us Part II game

Dina is introduced as a member of the settlement in Jackson, alongside Joel and Ellie, in The Last of Us Part II. After Joel's death, Dina follows Ellie to Seattle, where they encounter threats from the infected at various stages of their infection, the WLF soldiers, in addition to Abby, and the religious cult called the Seraphites.

During a brutal fight, Abby comes close to stabbing Dina to death, but spares her life after learning that she is pregnant (with Jesse's baby).

A year later, Ellie and Dina live happily on a farmhouse in Wyoming with baby JJ. When Tommy arrives with information that Abby is in California, Ellie decides to track her down and kill her to put an end to the PTSD and nightmares that have haunted her since Joel's death. She leaves the next morning, despite Dina's pleas to stay, thus ending their relationship.

When Ellie returns after her final confrontation with Abby, she finds that Dina and baby JJ have left the farmhouse along with their belongings. However, her stuff is still present in her room.

The fates of Dina and baby JJ are not clearly addressed at the end of the game. There is nothing to conclusively prove that they were either taken away against their will, left the place voluntarily to settle elsewhere, or are somehow dead.

What happens to Dina in The Last of Us series?

It must be noted that HBO's The Last of Us season 2 does not cover the entirety of the game's plot in its seven episodes. The latest episode, titled The Path, was released on April 27, 2025. It is directed by Peter Hoar and written by Craig Mazin.

The third episode explores the aftermath of Joel's murder at the hands of Abby and sets the stage for Ellie's revenge. It takes place three months after Joel's death as Jackson is still rebuilding itself following the infected attack.

Dina, played by Isabela Merced, informs Ellie that Joel's murderers belonged to the Washington Liberation Front in Seattle. Ellie plans to track them down, despite opposition from the people of Jackson. Dina joins her on the mission for justice with the necessary supplies for the long journey ahead.

In a lighthearted moment, Ellie and Dina discuss their New Year's Eve kiss, but pretend that it meant nothing. They encounter a group of dead Seraphites, a religious cult that mutilates its own members, on their way to Seattle. Unbeknownst to them, a convoy of WLF soldiers is marching through the city in armored vehicles.

The latest episodes of The Last of Us season 2 arrive every Sunday on HBO.

