The Last of Us season 2 episode 3: Does Ellie seek revenge for Joel? Who are the 'Seraphites'?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 aired on April 27, 2025. The previous episode ended with Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) tragic death, so the next part of the series centers around this loss and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) next course of action.

In episode three, Ellie copes with Joel's death. She gains detailed information about the people behind Joel's murder, which sparks intense anger in her. As she fails to gain more manpower for the mission from the inhabitants of Jackson, Ellie, along with Dina (Isabela Merced), sets out to find Joel's murderers and take revenge.

The episode focuses on Ellie dealing with Joel's absence. Viewers are also introduced to a new group of people, the 'Seraphites,' who will add further complexity to the plot ahead.

Disclaimer: The article ahead contains major spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

What happens to Ellie after Joel dies in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

Ellie screams in pain as Joel dies in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@StreamOnMax)

Episode 3 begins with a scene in the devastated town of Jackson, filled with fire and distraught people. Joel's brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), approaches Joel's lifeless body under the covers, bidding him a final farewell and asking him to give his love to Sarah (Joel's late daughter).

The scene then shifts to Ellie, weak and hurt, lying in a hospital bed. She awakens with the memory of Joel's death, overwhelmed with sorrow.

The episode jumps forward three months, where Tommy and the remaining residents of Jackson are trying to rebuild the ruined town. It is Ellie's discharge day from the hospital, and she undergoes final checkups before leaving. During this time, the therapist, Gail (Catherine O'Hara), comes to check her mental recovery from the tragedy.

Ellie shuns the therapist, pretending to have recovered, though she holds regrets and has deep-seated sorrow inside her. She returns home and gets emotional about Joel's absence in the house.

Dina visits Ellie and confesses to lying to her in the hospital about not knowing the culprits of Joel's death. She justifies her actions by saying that such information in Ellie's fragile condition would have resulted in worse consequences. The grave state of Jackson, with multiple deaths and losses, would have further complicated the situation.

Ellie gets to know about WLF

Dina (Isabela Merced) informs Ellie about WLF in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@StreamOnMax)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 introduces Ellie to the people behind Joel's death. Dina explains that a group from the militant Washington Liberation Front (WLF), based in Seattle, was responsible for the incident. She describes their logo and location to Ellie, then identifies the person who killed Joel—Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

Ellie takes this up with Tommy, who advises her to discuss it in the council meeting. Tommy also tells her about the burial location of Joel, but Ellie dismisses it, stating she is heading to Seattle to kill Joel's murderers.

Who are the Seraphites in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3?

In the next scene of The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, viewers are introduced to a new group moving through a forest toward Seattle. They are dressed in long, ancient-looking robes and have a smile-like scar etched on their faces.

The people belong to the group called the Seraphites or the Scars. Devotees of a female prophet, they believe in the primitive style of living and condemn advancements. Once a peace-loving group, they eventually took to brutal practices.

While their name isn't explicitly mentioned in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, many viewers recognized them from The Last of Us II, the game on which the show is based.

An interaction between a child and a man from the Seraphites reveals that the group is seeking 'distance from war' for safety. However, they are attacked by a violent group, which the man identifies as 'wolves,' hinting at WLF.

Council votes against Ellie's mission

Tommy (Gabriel Luna) mourns Joel's death in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@StreamOnMax)

As Ellie plans to go to Seattle and fight the WLF, she presents her plan in a town council meeting in Jackson. The plan calls for sending 16 people from the town to Seattle to find those behind Joel's death and end their lives. Several town members oppose the plan, highlighting that many others have died, and seeking revenge could put the town in danger.

Only Seth (Robert John Burke) speaks up in favor of the plan, calling it a necessary step to make the culprit pay for their actions. Ellie collects her thoughts before addressing the meeting, as advised by council member Jesse (Young Mazino). She delivers a strong speech, highlighting that this mission is not for her wish for revenge but for justice to prevail for each life lost at Jackson.

"Do what it takes to see that justice is done. Not for me. Not even for Joel. I am asking you, please, do it for us," Ellie says in her speech at the council meeting.

Despite her words, the council votes against the plan, with eight votes opposing it, meaning no group is sent to Seattle for the cause. Determined to go alone, Ellie leaves the meeting, and Tommy expresses his concern for her to therapist Gail. She responds that it's out of his hands and that some people cannot be saved.

Ellie and Dina leave for Seattle

Members of the WLF march through Seattle in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@StreamOnMax)

In The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, Ellie prepares her arms and ammunition for the journey to Seattle. Dina arrives and shows her planning route and supplies required for the journey. Together, they leave for Seattle on a horse, with Seth's help.

Before leaving, Ellie visits Joel's grave, getting emotional and putting coffee beans on his grave. The two then go on a long journey to the base location of the WLF. Along the way, they come across several dead people, including that of a girl child from the Seraphites troupe. They deduce that the WLF is behind this and march forward to reach Seattle.

As they reach the city, they are welcomed by dead silence, no human presence, and an abandoned-looking Seattle. They move ahead, awaiting what comes next, as they confront the group, especially Abby.

The episode ends with Manny (Danny Ramirez), a member of Abby's group in the WLF, giving instructions from an abandoned building as he patrols. What follows is a scene where a large group of armed individuals and big vehicles with WLF logos are marching through the city. It gives a glimpse of the huge group Ellie is set to fight against, raising anticipation of what will come ahead in the series.

