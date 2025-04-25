  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Succession soundtrack: Detailed guide to every song in the HBO series

Succession soundtrack: Detailed guide to every song in the HBO series

By Moakala T Aier
Modified Apr 25, 2025 04:46 GMT
(Custom image edited by Sportskeeda, original image by HBO)
The series blends original compositions with select licensed tracks (Custom image edited by Sportskeeda, original image by HBO)

HBO's Succession is a cultural touchstone, merging Shakespearean family drama and satire. It is about the Roy family, a media dynasty ruled by betrayal, ambition, and emotional crisis.

Ad

Viewers were attracted to the show's sophistication, relatable characters, and its unflinching examination of the price of power—from Logan Roy's brutal assertiveness to Kendall's self-destructiveness, Shiv's clandestine manipulation, and Roman's crass swagger.

Nicholas Britell's theme songs come up every other scene, from boardroom battle royales to sobbing meltdowns. The traditional Main Title Theme, with sweeping strings and pounding 808s, is the best example of the series' cold, coolness, and chaos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Songs such as Ken's Walk, Mischief, and the notorious L to the OG added sonic heft to some of the show's most memorable moments. As much as the script, Britell's score contributed to Succession becoming one of the decade's unique and visceral series.

The soundtrack of Succession

Ad

The show includes a mix of original music and some selected licensed tracks. Some of the highlights include the following:

  1. Succession (Main Title Theme) by Nicholas Britell
  2. L to the OG performed by Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy
  3. Concerto Grosso in C Minor by Nicholas Britell
  4. Andante in C Minor by Nicholas Britell
  5. Strings + 808 + Beat by Nicholas Britell
  6. Kendall’s Journey by Nicholas Britell
  7. A Piacere by Nicholas Britell
  8. Dark Minuet by Nicholas Britell
  9. Rondo in F Minor by Nicholas Britell
  10. Intermezzo in C Minor – Money Wins by Nicholas Britell
  11. Shiv's Move by Nicholas Britell
  12. Cello Quintet in C Minor – Tern Haven by Nicholas Britell
  13. Andante Con Moto – Vaulter by Nicholas Britell
  14. Maestoso – Piano Solo by Nicholas Britell
  15. Larghetto – Kendall's Return by Nicholas Britell
Ad

The theme won numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Its theme was also a favourite of the media and voted one of the all-time best TV theme songs by Rolling Stone.

Also read: Opus soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Where to listen

Succession soundtracks are available across major streaming platforms:

  • Apple Music – Season 1 Soundtrack
  • Spotify – Official Succession Playlist
  • YouTube Music – Complete Collection
Ad

About Succession

youtube-cover
Ad

Succession ran from 2018 to 2023, following the cutthroat Roy family as they fight to inherit a global media conglomerate. The series was developed by Jesse Armstrong and featured Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin.

As Logan Roy deals with serious health issues, his four children—Connor, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv—each try to take control of the family business, driven by their own goals and complicated relationships.

Succession is considered one of the best TV shows ever, winning multiple awards, including three Golden Globes and three Emmys for Best Drama Series (2020, 2022, 2024).

Ad

Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, Brian Cox, Cherry Jones, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook won acting awards, and Jesse Armstrong won Emmys for writing and creating the show.

Also read: Sinners soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

How to watch the show

The TV show can be streamed on HBO Max (Image via Getty)
The TV show can be streamed on HBO Max (Image via Getty)

The complete series is available for streaming on HBO Max. It is also available for purchase on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

Ad

Also read: Barbie soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the soundtracks in the film

Keep an eye out for more updates on the newest movies and TV shows throughout the year.

About the author
Moakala T Aier

Moakala T Aier

With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.

Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.

Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful.

Know More

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications