Succession soundtrack: Detailed guide to every song in the HBO series

HBO's Succession is a cultural touchstone, merging Shakespearean family drama and satire. It is about the Roy family, a media dynasty ruled by betrayal, ambition, and emotional crisis.

Viewers were attracted to the show's sophistication, relatable characters, and its unflinching examination of the price of power—from Logan Roy's brutal assertiveness to Kendall's self-destructiveness, Shiv's clandestine manipulation, and Roman's crass swagger.

Nicholas Britell's theme songs come up every other scene, from boardroom battle royales to sobbing meltdowns. The traditional Main Title Theme, with sweeping strings and pounding 808s, is the best example of the series' cold, coolness, and chaos.

Songs such as Ken's Walk, Mischief, and the notorious L to the OG added sonic heft to some of the show's most memorable moments. As much as the script, Britell's score contributed to Succession becoming one of the decade's unique and visceral series.

The soundtrack of Succession

The show includes a mix of original music and some selected licensed tracks. Some of the highlights include the following:

Succession (Main Title Theme) by Nicholas Britell L to the OG performed by Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy Concerto Grosso in C Minor by Nicholas Britell Andante in C Minor by Nicholas Britell Strings + 808 + Beat by Nicholas Britell Kendall’s Journey by Nicholas Britell A Piacere by Nicholas Britell Dark Minuet by Nicholas Britell Rondo in F Minor by Nicholas Britell Intermezzo in C Minor – Money Wins by Nicholas Britell Shiv's Move by Nicholas Britell Cello Quintet in C Minor – Tern Haven by Nicholas Britell Andante Con Moto – Vaulter by Nicholas Britell Maestoso – Piano Solo by Nicholas Britell Larghetto – Kendall's Return by Nicholas Britell

The theme won numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. Its theme was also a favourite of the media and voted one of the all-time best TV theme songs by Rolling Stone.

Where to listen

Succession soundtracks are available across major streaming platforms:

Apple Music – Season 1 Soundtrack

Spotify – Official Succession Playlist

YouTube Music – Complete Collection

About Succession

Succession ran from 2018 to 2023, following the cutthroat Roy family as they fight to inherit a global media conglomerate. The series was developed by Jesse Armstrong and featured Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin.

As Logan Roy deals with serious health issues, his four children—Connor, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv—each try to take control of the family business, driven by their own goals and complicated relationships.

Succession is considered one of the best TV shows ever, winning multiple awards, including three Golden Globes and three Emmys for Best Drama Series (2020, 2022, 2024).

Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfadyen, Brian Cox, Cherry Jones, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook won acting awards, and Jesse Armstrong won Emmys for writing and creating the show.

How to watch the show

The TV show can be streamed on HBO Max (Image via Getty)

The complete series is available for streaming on HBO Max. It is also available for purchase on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

