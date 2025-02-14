HBO's Head of Drama seemingly confirms The Last of Us will end with season 4

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series that premiered on January 15, 2023, on HBO. Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann serve as the show's creators as well as showrunners. They also work alongside Halley Gross in co-writing the series.

The Last of Us is based on the video game franchise of the same name developed by Naughty Dog and released in 2013. The series is slated to release its second season in April 2025.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Joel and Ellie must survive ruthless killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak."

How many seasons are there for The Last of Us?

The show's second season is based on the The Last of Us Part II video game released in 2020. The showrunners have shared that they will cover the story over multiple seasons due to the extensive scope and scale of the game. On February 3, 2025, Mazin told Entertainment Weekly that it is "pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3."

Francesca Orsi, the Head of Drama at HBO, spoke to Deadline on February 10, 2025, during the premiere event for The White Lotus season 3. She shared that The Last of Us will most likely end after the fourth season by saying:

"We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done."

What is The Last of Us about?

The Last of Us season 1 is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the Cordyceps fungal infection has spread to most of the population, turning humans into zombies. One of the few survivors, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) undertakes a treacherous cross-country journey to safely transport the teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from a quarantine zone to the Fireflies in the Capitol Building.

Ellie is immune to the infection because she was exposed to Cordyceps at birth. Her mother, Anna, was infected just before giving birth, passing the fungus to Ellie. Since the cells were already in her system, she could not be infected again, making her key to a cure.

Meanwhile, the surgeon at Fireflies intends to extract the Cordyceps present in Ellie's system and use it to create a vaccine against the fungal infection. However, Marlene (Merle Dandridge) informs Joel that the surgery will most likely lead to Ellie's death.

In the season finale episode, Joel is faced with the moral dilemma of saving one person or the entire world. He decides to protect Ellie, whom he loves as a daughter. Joel rescues Ellie from the hospital before she can undergo the fatal surgery and kills everyone before taking off with Ellie. He lies that the Fireflies could not find a cure for the fungal infection and takes her to Wyoming.

The Last of Us season 2 is set five years after the events of the first season and begins with Joel and Ellie residing at a commune in Wyoming, run by his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley). Joel and Ellie's relationship is fractured due to the former's murderous actions at the end of season 1.

All episodes of The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on HBO and Max.

