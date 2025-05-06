Who does Ellie end up with in The Last of Us series? Details explored

The Last of Us series began airing in 2023, and the anticipated second season premiered on April 14, 2025. With four episodes released so far, the second season has delved deeper into a more deadly world, with the Cordyceps infection still haunting the masses and varied factions of society constantly fighting.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series, The Last of Us.

The fourth episode of the series, 'Day One', dropped on May 5, 2025, answered some of the mysteries and cliffhangers introduced in episode 3. It explores Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina's (Isabela Merced) journey as they reach Seattle to find Joel's (Pedro Pascal) murderer, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

The viewers get to learn more about the tensions between the militant group, the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), and the religious cult, the Seraphites, in the latest episode. An interesting revelation in episode 4 was about Ellie's love interest. In this part of the series, Ellie and Dina finally confess their love to each other and become a couple.

Ellie and Dina become a couple in The Last of Us season 2

Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via HBO)

On reaching the WLF building at night for their mission, Ellie and Dina witness a horrific scene as a large number of the people from the group remain killed in front of them. As they discover clues that hint at the culprits being the group they found on their way (Seraphites), some of the WLF soldiers reach the location and find the duo when they try to hide.

In a scuffle that follows inside an old transit tunnel, things lead to a point where infected clickers start attacking the duo. When a clicker is about to bite Dina, Ellie rushes to her rescue, taking the bite on her hand.

After escaping from the tunnel to the concert hall, a sobbing Dina points a gun at Ellie to end the life of her infected friend. At this point, Ellie reveals her immunity to Cordyceps to Dina. While the latter remains sceptical, Ellie assures her of the safety of the situation. In the fit of the moment, Dina also reveals her secret to Ellie- she is pregnant.

As they disclose their secrets, they discover their love for each other and share an intimate moment. This episode of The Last of Us season 2 thus introduces Ellie and Dina as a couple.

Who is Dina in The Last of Us series?

Isabela Merced as Dina in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Instagram/@thelastofus)

Dina is one of the central characters in The Last of Us season 2. She resides in Jackson, Wyoming, the place where Joel and Ellie come after the consequences of The Last of Us season 1.

The viewers get to see initial interactions between Ellie and Dina during their patrols. She had dated the leader of the patrol group, Jesse (Young Mazino), before, ending the relationship with him eventually.

The duo takes up dangerous missions together since the beginning, such as when they encounter a infected person and a bear's fight in the initial episodes of season 2.

Ellie and Dina also dance together during the New Year's dance and share a kiss later on. This was one of the first expressions of their love that the audience sees in The Last of Us season 2.

Isabela Merced and Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us season 2

Dina is also one of the first ones to find out about Joel's therapy sessions with Gail. She is also the one with Joel when he is murdered by a WLF soldier and ex-firefly, Abby. While grieving herself, she stands by Ellie as she manages the loss of Joel. When Ellie recovers, Dina informs her about the WLF and Abby in great detail.

When the town council votes against sending a troupe to Seattle to seek justice for Joel's death, Dina readily joins Ellie in her attempt to complete the task on her own. Dina plans thoroughly for the trip and arranges for supplies and a horse through Seth for the journey.

The final revelation of Dina being Ellie's love interest is explored in episode 4 of the series.

All about the actress playing Dina in The Last of Us season 2

Isabela Merced plays the role of Dina in season 2. She has been an active part of the entertainment industry as an actress, singer, and voice actress. Beginning her career from an early age of six, she featured as an actress on Broadway at the age of ten.

Some of her prominent works in films and series include Nickelodeon's 100 Things to Do Before High School (2014-2016), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Instant Family (2018), Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), Migration (2023), and more.

The actress is also set to appear as Kendra Saunders/ Hawkgirl in the upcoming DC film, Superman (2025).

Read more news about season 2 of the series, streaming on HBO.

