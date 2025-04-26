The Last of Us season 2 game vs. the series - How the patrol groups were structured? Explained

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 released on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Titled Through the Valley, the episode featured one of the biggest moments from The Last of Us: Part II video game being adapted into live action. The episode itself follows the town of Jackson as they try to hold ground against an infected horde, while Abby finally sets her sights on Joel.

With The Last of Us season 2 being based on a video game, it will, of course, try to adapt its source material as faithfully as possible. However, there are certain instances where a few differences can be seen between the show and the game, as the creators would want the story to fit better to the medium.

In the case of episode 2, there certainly are changes, especially in the way the patrol groups were structured.

Warning: Spoilers for the show to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

Exploring the changes in the patrol group's structure in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2

Dina never goes with Joel

Right off the bat, The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 pairs Dina up with Joel. In the outing, the two head out together to do a round-up of Jackson and to notify if there are any infected in the nearby area. However, this is a huge deviation from the game, as Dina never goes out on patrol with Joel. Rather, it is Tommy who is on patrol with Joel in The Last of Us: Part II.

Joel and Dina never share any scenes together in the game. When Abby finally gets a hold of Joel in the show, it is Dina who gets to see the events play out, but in the game, it is Tommy who has to go through the ordeal of seeing his brother being taken hostage before being knocked out.

Instead, in the show, Tommy is back in Jackson leading the fight against the infected and making sure that the town is able to stand its own ground against the threat.

Dina joins Ellie in the game

Instead of Dina being with Joel, she joins Ellie in The Last of Us: Part II. However, Dina is switched out with Jessie in this case. In the game, Ellie and Dina go out on a patrol together following their first kiss the night before; however, the show plays around a bit with the timeline of events.

In the first episode of The Last of Us season 2, fans get to see Ellie and Dina go out on patrol together and face off against some infected. The sequence itself is similar to their scenes in the game, but it already establishes their relationship, and later that night they have their first kiss.

However, Jessie and Ellie don't really get many scenes together in episode 2 of the show, as it is still focused on Jackson fighting off the infected and the story between Joel and Abby.

Throughout season 2, fans have seen many changes between the show and the game, but episode 2 does feature many big deviations from the source material.

