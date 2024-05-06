James Gunn teases first Superman 2025 poster image with David Corenswet

Superman will be the first DCU film under James Gunn's cinematic revamp of the corporation. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the last son of Krypton's upcoming saga and were over the moon when James Gunn shared the first glimpse at David Corenswet as the big blue boy scout on his social media accounts on May 6.

Gunn posted the concept image of David Corenswet's Superman sitting stoically as he put on his suit. While the image focused on the character, fans also witnessed a massive ball of cosmic energy in the cityscape outside.

All about the first Superman 2025 image

Through the recently released post, James Gunn has delivered a spectacular costume reveal. However, this seems like a concept illustration, and fans may have to wait to see the full suit in action.

While it is tough to notice the details of the suit, the image features an iconic trademark of Superman, his red trunks. Other than that, Gunn previously teased the logo, and the suit's structure, mainly the collar and cape, which reminds fans of the New 52 iteration of the character.

Fans now hope that Gunn and DC Studios will provide the first official and complete look at Corenswet's Man of Steel outfit.

Superman, originally known as Legacy, is now shooting in Atlanta. The cast and crew will soon make their way to Ohio, where they may possibly shoot in an area that will be utilized for the Justice League's headquarters, The Hall of Justice.

The film, helmed by James Gunn, will star David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. The title will also feature María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince will also star in the title as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell will play Martha 'Ma' Kent, and Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor.

The movie will chronicle the life of the Man of Steel and follow him on his quest to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human family as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. Kal embodies the essence of truth, justice, and the American way, led by human compassion in an age when kindness is considered outdated.

Superman will appear as the first film of DC Studios' Gods and Monsters saga and is set to release on July 11, 2025.

