DC Comics debut a feature similar to a well-known MCU element: Here's all to know

Created by Martin Nodell and Bill Finger and debuting in All-American Comics #16 on July 10, 1940, Alan Wellington Scott is a superhero featured in comic books by DC Comics. He holds the distinction of being the first character to assume the mantle of Green Lantern.

Armed with his mystical ring, he combats villainy by harnessing a range of powers. In DC Comics' recent release, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5, the expanding narrative surrounding Scott has introduced some parallels to elements familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Winter Soldier.

DC Comics introduces a similar theme from the MCU

While a younger version of Alan Scott from Earth-2 was depicted as an openly gay man in DC Comics’ New 52 and 2016’s DC Rebirth, a new aspect of the dynamic between Alan and Johnny Ladd was explored in Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #4.

Initially thought to have perished at the hands of the Crimson Flame during a 1930s expedition, Johnny Ladd was revealed to be a guise adopted by Vladimir Sokov. Vladimir, hailing from Belarus, is an enlisted soldier in Soviet Russia's Red Army.

He later assumed the identity of an American soldier named Johnny to infiltrate the American expedition Alan’s a part of and was subsequently bonded with the Crimson Flame, transforming into the Red Lantern.

During his impersonation, Vladimir forms a genuine romantic connection with Alan, leading to unintended feelings. After being nearly killed by the Crimson Flame, Vladimir is rescued by the Soviets and transformed into an adversary of the Green Lantern, the Red Lantern.

Although the lovers-turned-enemies narrative is a fresh take on the character from DC Comics, Vladimir Sokov’s character arc and final transformation into the Red Lantern bear quite the resemblance, albeit with dissimilarities undoubtedly, to Marvel’s duo, Captain Steve Rogers and James Buchanan ‘Bucky’ Barnes, a.k.a., the Winter Soldier. The similarities don’t end there though.

DC Comics’ Soviet supervillains

The latest issue, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5, delves into the conflict between the two as they grapple with their complicated history as former lovers turned superpowered adversaries.

As their confrontation unfolds, the city witnesses sporadic eruptions of crimson energy, prompting Alan to speculate that, much like Marvel's Winter Soldier scenario, the Soviet government may have bestowed the Crimson Flame upon other individuals after Vladimir's presumed demise, creating more Red Lanterns in the process.

Just as Vladimir is coming to terms with his government’s betrayal, Alan's theory is swiftly validated when The Crimson Host, a collective of various Soviet supervillains empowered by the Flame, makes their presence known.

Writer’s comment and final chapter

Reflecting on the narrative themes, writer Tim Sheridan remarked to Comics Beat,

"It's interesting how much the current political situation with Russia can invoke feelings of what we've read about like the Red Scare. There are similarities we might draw but that's not something I'm focused on in terms of the writing. What I'm focused on are these two characters—Alan Scott, The Green Lantern and Vladimir Sokov, The Red Lantern. What do they as archnemeses mean to each other but also what do their powers mean to each other?"

The final installment of DC Comics' Alan Scott: The Green Lantern series, issue #6, is set to be released on April 30, 2024, marking the conclusion of the six-part series.