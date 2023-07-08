Does Steve Rogers know about Isaiah Bradley? Unraveling the nexus of super soldiers

Isaiah Bradley is a forgotten hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), who was the first Black Captain America, experimented on by the US government in the 1940s to receive the same Soviet super soldier serum as Steve Rogers.

Bradley's story is a harrowing one. Stark injustice, blatant betrayal, and double standards abounded, he was denied the recognition he deserved, instead spending his years in imprisonment and torture, all while Rogers stretched out his legacy.

A sharp divide arises between the comic and MCU storylines when exploring the question of Rogers' knowledge of Bradley's fate. While in the comics it was revealed that Rogers knew and was horrified; in the MCU, the truth is opaque. Despite arriving too late to receive the recognition and reparations that he deserved, the brave and resilient Isaiah Bradley will always be remembered for his fight that should never have been his to wage.

Unraveling the mystery: Did Steve Rogers discover Isaiah Bradley's story?

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes uncovered Bradley's eventful story. The former visited his house, yet he was hesitant to reveal more information about Rogers and his possible knowledge of the situation. The comics, however, are much different.

Once Dr. Erskine, the creator of the Super Soldier Serum passed, the United States Army sought especially to recreate the serum using African American soldiers, including Isaiah and 300 others. Of these, only a few survived the experiment. Isaiah, Maurice Canfield, and Sgt. Luke Evans were the only ones who could take the serum successfully.

Isaiah Bradley was denied the recognition he deserved, instead spending his years in imprisonment and torture. (Image Via Marvel)

Fast forward twenty-five years later, even though they were sworn to keep everything a secret, the story of Bradley had spread throughout the Black Community via the Blackvine. Steve Rogers, Captain America, heard of this and decided to investigate this, even meeting and talking with Faith, Isaiah's wife. In their meeting, Rogers gave Isaiah his old uniform and nothing less than a photograph with him to hang on his wall.

So, from the perspective of the comics, it seems pretty clear that Steve Rogers did know about Isaiah Bradley.

Is Isaiah Bradley stronger than Steve Rogers?

Determining the strongest one between Bradley and Steve Rogers is not an easy task since there is no evidence of a clash between them in the comics. Nevertheless, there are some hints that suggest Bradley might have the upper hand. Take, for instance, his ability to defeat the Winter Soldier in combat, a formidable opponent who has managed to defeat Steve Rogers multiple times.

It is possible that Bradley's strength surpasses that of Rogers. In the comics, both Isaiah Bradley and Steve Rogers have been enhanced by the Super Soldier Serum, granting them similar physical abilities. However, there are a few factors that could tilt the scales in Bradley's favor should they ever go head-to-head.

Bradley has the advantage of age and experience over Rogers. Also, African-American, Bradley underwent a different process of receiving the serum, which means his body may have reacted differently to it, resulting in unique strengths and weaknesses. All in all, both of these heroes embody the epitome of superhuman abilities bestowed upon them by the powerful super soldier serum.

