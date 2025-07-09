5 Great Political Dramas to Watch if You Liked Veep

Political dramas have become one of the most exciting and engaging TV genres. These shows expose the truth behind power-hungry leaders and the polished image they present.

They mix real-world issues with personal drama, making the stories feel both surprising and relatable.

Veep is a standout in this genre. It follows Selina Meyer (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a fictional Vice President who unexpectedly becomes President after a series of blunders.

The series delves into the brutal reality of Washington politics through the lens of dark comedy. The Vice President deals with constant hurdles and a mismanaged and dysfunctional team. Every plot of this series reveals a new height of political drama.

The show's writer skillfully shows how power can lead to greed and reveal a person's true nature. Veep presents politics as a game where winning matters more than actually leading.

The series ran for five seasons, gained a loyal fan base, and won several Emmy Awards. It mixes humor with cynicism, making viewers laugh while also thinking about the state of democracy.

For fans of this series, there are several other period dramas, such as The West Wing, House of Cards, and Scandal, that explore similar themes to Veep.

1) The West Wing

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This series offers a unique and hopeful view of American politics. It follows President Josiah Bartlet and his team as they handle the daily challenges of the White House.

Airing from 1999 to 2006, The West Wing won many awards. Unlike Veep’s cynical tone, it shows politics in an optimistic light. The team, made up of smart and dedicated people, works together to find creative solutions to tough issues like education, healthcare, and foreign policy.

President Bartlet (played by Martin Sheen) approaches each problem with strong morals. His staff includes Deputy Chief Josh Lyman, Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, and Communications Director Toby Ziegler, who writes key speeches.

The show highlights public service, with characters putting aside personal goals for the greater good. There are powerful scenes where the team debates policies with intelligence and passion, making The West Wing a strong example of how political dramas can inspire and engage viewers.

The West Wing is available on Amazon Prime.

2) House of Cards

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This political drama presents a more intense portrayal of Washington's power and influence. The premise of the story follows Frank Underwood's (portrayed by Kevin Spacey) selfish and merciless climb to the presidency.

The main protagonist often breaks the fourth wall in the series, interacting with the viewers to create a more intimate viewing experience. Frank also built his party, named the House Majority Whip.

He employs blackmail, murder, and betrayal to achieve success in his career, and his wife, Claire, equally depicts her calculating and ambitious streak. They both form an influential political team, demonstrating how personal ambition can sometimes disrupt democratic norms.

House of Cards ran for six seasons and became a huge hit. Each episode of this political drama demonstrates the intensity of political corruption. Frank goes on a sinister mode when anyone threatens his power and removes that person from the way.

The cynical tone of this series tends to predict the impending doom. It shows how political dramas can feel more real than news channels.

The series is available on Netflix.

3) Scandal

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the series follows the crisis management in Washington. Olivia Pope (portrayed by Kerry Washington) is a powerful fixer. She runs a firm that resolves all queries and troubles of politicians and influential individuals. The series explores how sometimes scandals are hidden away, and the truths are twisted.

The protagonist has a complicated relationship with President Fitzgerald Grant, which drives much of the drama in the series. She ironically both threatens and protects his position. Therefore, the narrative throws light on how personal relationships can influence political decisions.

The series created by Shonda Rhimes ran for seven seasons. The plot is fast-paced and consists of several plot twists. Each episode revealed developing conspiracies and hidden secrets. The series ensemble cast also brings new perspectives to the political drama.

The primary focus of the narrative is to display how media can shape or influence the political narrative. The characters tend to sway public opinion through carefully crafted speeches. The series demonstrated that perception often prevails more than reality in the world of politics.

The series is available on Amazon Prime.

4) Homeland

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Homeland mixes psychological thriller themes with political drama. The premise of this series follows a CIA officer, Carrie Mathison (portrayed by Claire Danes), who is a skilful but unstable agent. She goes on a mission to investigate terrorist threats while also dealing with bipolar disorder.

Carrie suspects that a prisoner of war, Sergeant Nicholas Brody, may be involved in a terrorist attack. As she investigates, she uncovers complex conspiracies within government agencies.

The show looks at how personal trauma can affect work and explores America’s post-9/11 security system. It shows how fear can change democracy and questions whether safety is worth giving up civil liberties.

Running for eight seasons and ending in 2020, the series won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards. It highlights how national security decisions can sometimes put regular citizens at risk.

This political drama is available on Disney.

5) Designated Survivor

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the story follows an outsider accidentally becoming the president. Tom Kirkman (portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland), a mediocre cabinet member, becomes president after a disastrous attack kills the whole cabinet and Congress. The series also explores how crises can lead to even more decisive leadership.

The main protagonist, initially the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, is thrust into the world of ruthless politics. He slowly learns presidential duties with his hard-working team while also trying to find the culprit behind the attack. His lack of experience becomes both a weakness and a strength for him.

The series ran for three seasons and blends political drama with elements of a conspiracy thriller. Each episode presents layers of external conflicts and internal challenges to the government. Kirkman needs to reset the firm while staying true to his integrity.

This political drama poses crucial questions about the weaknesses of democracy. It shows how quickly government institutions can collapse and equally rebuild. It also demonstrates that leadership often requires moral courage, not only a political background.

This series is available on Netflix.

These political dramas offer varied perspectives on government and power. Each series unfolds unique aspects of democratic structures. They are entertaining and informative when it comes to the world of politics, just like Veep. Let us know in the comment section which one is your favourite political drama.

