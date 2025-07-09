What is the drama involving Chrisean Rock and Kehlani? Online back and forth over Blueface explained

Earlier this week, American singer, songwriter, and dancer Kehlani was reported to have unfollowed rapper and reality TV personality Chrisean Rock on Instagram. In the wake of this, fans on both sides began speculating that the former PopLyfe member distanced themselves from Rock following a recent incident outside of a hotel over the weekend.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kehlani and their crew had an altercation with an unidentified man. Subsequently, another individual accompanying Chrisean at the same time and place threatened to call ICE on the man confronting the Cloud 19 singer.

However, the HBK Gang member later took to Tiktoker @NastyBystanders’ post and clarified that both things were unrelated. Kehlani Ashley Parrish claimed that they came across Chrisean Rock at the church, where the latter seemingly asked them to “come to the gym.”

The former reportedly kept the promise and visited the next day, as they thought it was the “kind thing to do.”

“I don’t keep up with any of this. Idk when this apartment situation was, but absolutely not the same day. I separated quite literally the next day for my own reason. You can keep me right on out of it. You know I don’t play this at all,” Parrish wrote.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram Live and admitted to meeting Kehlani at church, followed by a joint gym session. However, according to her, things went south when the Crash singer reportedly asked her to get her Blueface tattoo removed.

Additionally, Rock claimed Kehlani allegedly confessed to previously being intimate with now-incarcerated rapper Blueface (Johnathan Jamall Porter). For those unaware, Blueface is the former partner of Chrisean and the father of her only son. The SweetS*xySavage hitmaker has since denied the accusations.

Exploring further the online back-and-forth between Kehlani and Chrisean Rock

According to Chrisean Rock’s IG Live session, she and Kehlani were “still cool” after initial differences surrounding Blueface.

However, when she reportedly stepped out of the gym to take a prison call from Blueface and tried to verify Kehlani’s alleged claim that they were once close with the Thotiana rapper, the California artist was seemingly offended.

Rock mentioned it was after this that Parrish unfollowed her on social media, and they ultimately had a falling out. In the wake of Chrisean’s claims, Parrish defended themselves. They took to Instagram Story and posted a short clip where they said:

“What do I have to gain from this? Bro, please, I am embarrassed.”

In a follow-up Story, they wrote:

“Ew, what the hell, WE’RE ADULTS! WE ARE MOTHERS, OMG. Pls I make musicccc, this is not my ballllll. I am literally on settttt.”

Kehlani’s two other IG Stories addressed the “nasty rumors and lies” about them, which were circulating online, adding that they chose to unfollow Chrisean to deal with “safety issues” as a mother who wanted to prioritize the protection and peace of themselves and their child at all costs.

The Blue Water Road singer also referred to their past comment on The Shade Room post where they wished Chrisean and her “sweet baby” be surrounded by “incredible people,” adding that they believed everyone was capable of “change and growth.”

Parrish shared having no “beef” and “zero smoke” for Rock.

“I said on the shaderoom post, I wish the best for you and your family. To get triggered by that and create a disgusting rumor that doesn’t fit my timeline, agenda, and is quite literally beneath me, is crazy. You don’t have to stoop low. Focus on your relationship with GOD and your son. This wasn’t called for,” Parrish added.

They also mentioned that they won’t be addressing the issue again and asked Chrisean Rock to “live and focus forward.”

Kehlani shared that they were warned by many not to engage; however, they decided to follow their instincts and got “tricked” into the ongoing drama.

The multiple-time Grammy nominee also reshared a post from a friend named @kamalknows who wrote he was there with Parrish and Rock the entire time, and the former “quite literally never said that once or even hinted at it or insinuated.”

“Amen, thank you. This ends now,” Kehlani captioned the re-post.

Chrisean Rock hasn’t responded to these claims yet. Blueface, too, continues to remain silent on the drama.

