"They're really done-zo!" — Netizens react to Chrisean Rock saying she's getting her Blueface tattoo lasered off her face

Chrisean Rock had recently announced that she was getting rid of her Blueface tattoo on her face. A video of Rock surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, through SAY CHEESE! on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The video suggested that Rock was talking about getting the face tattoo of Blueface's portrait lasered off.

In the video, Chrisean Rock pointed at her face tattoo and implied that she was going to get rid of it. Rock continued:

"Go follow my journey of letting go my past for real... I mentioned my baby dad in a couple tweets, but I was only saying that because, you know how I said it's how I said it. But no, we we's not we's not together."

She further claimed that she'd share the Twitch link, urging her fans to follow her there. Netizens saw the clip and flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote on X:

"Aw honey, guess they're really done-zo! 💔 Que triste!"

Another netizen tweeted:

"I thought we decided we didn't want to hear about these two???"

"Huge news for the unemployed," wrote another one.

"She gon get it removed then get a new one on the other cheek when he get out 😭," speculated a user.

Many other similar reactions were found under the viral post. The post had garnered more than 61K views within a few hours since it was uploaded.

Some Netizens believed that she was taking a good step and that she shouldn't have done it in the first place. A user commented under the tweet:

"Shouldn't be on you face to begin wit 😅."

"That's a big change, Chrisean is really moving on," added a tweet.

"Good cause she needed to idk y she got on sh*t on her face anyways sh*ts is embarrassing 😳," wrote a netizen.

Chrisean Rock revealed the massive Blueface tattoo on her face last year in January

The Blueface portrait tattoo that Chrisean Rock had been talking about was done a little more than a year ago, in January 2024. According to reports by XXL, on January 28, Rock took to her Instagram and shared a clip of the face tattoo.

The outlet reported that the video first captured a sketch of the tattoo on Rock's face. The portrait in the tattoo reportedly resembled Blueface's mugshot taken in November 2022 during his arrest. The latter part of the video further shows the finished tattoo.

XXL reported that Rock wrote a caption for the video, which reads,

"#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa."

This was not the only tattoo of Blueface that Chrisean had on her body. According to XXL, she had about seven tattoos dedicated to the 28-year-old rapper on her body. This included one on her neck that she got concealed in December 2023.

The tattoo on the neck was reportedly covered up by a rose and the name of Rock's child, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr. Rock even shared a glimpse into the process through a video on Instagram. According to XXL, she also wrote in the caption that it was her first step in distancing herself from her former partner.

In 2023, Rock concealed the tattoo a few weeks after Blueface claimed in a tweet that he had done a DNA test on their child, and he apparently was not the biological father. While Rock at the time did not directly address the claims made by the rapper, she chose to get the tattoo removed.

In April 2025, Chrisean Rock appeared on Lip Service and revealed that she wanted to cover up the tattoo on her right eyebrow, which read "Jonathan." During the conversation, Rock reportedly said:

"I was thinking about a cover up. It's gonna take some time, but I'm getting rid of it."

Chrisean Rock recently accused Blueface of threatening to kill her unborn child

Chrisean Rock has recently claimed that Blueface had previously threatened her. According to AllHipHop, in a recent live-stream, Rock revealed that she was done with her relationship with Blueface.

In the same livestream, Rock claimed that she was physically assaulted by the rapper while pregnant. She also accused Blueface of threatening to harm their unborn child. She recalled an alleged incident that happened when she was six or seven months pregnant. Rock said:

"I was in the corner of the bed. He was beating my body. And then he like, 'If you move, your stomach gonna bleed. I'm gonna kill this baby.'"

Rock also addressed recent claims by Blueface in which he suggested that he had kicked her out of the house. According to Rock, she had her own earnings and a place to live as well.

As of now, rapper Blueface has not responded to the accusations made by Chrisean Rock during the livestream session.

