“She going to lose that baby” - Netizens react to Chrisean Rock allegedly forgetting baby in car over Streamer Prom preparations 

On Thursday, June 19, DJ Akademiks posted a video clip of Chrisean Rock allegedly forgetting her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, inside a car while preparing for Streamer Prom (hosted on Wednesday, June 18). The clip is from Chrisean's live stream on Twitch.

The video clip, which stretches longer than 2 minutes, opens with Rock being on call with Blueface, reassuring him that she isn't busy. The Rainy Days rapper then asked one of the 4 Twitch employees present at the house to take her baby to the car.

After some time had passed, two Twitch employees were heard discussing inside the house whether or not Chrisean Rock had gone to the car. A third employee then concluded that Porter was alone inside the car, crying by himself while Chrisean was nowhere to be seen.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The employees continued to giggle and discuss how, instead of looking after her son, Chrisean Rock was busy wanting the attention of his father, while the stream was still live.

Soon afterwards, Chrisean Rock returned to the house and then told the employees she was going to the dentist, completely forgetting about her son. After an employee pointed out that Porter was alone in the car, the rapper started defending herself, claiming she had left him under the care of the employees while she "worked."

The video has since gone viral on X, receiving more than 1.2 million views and 12K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

RICHARD @Blaq_Alchemist LINK She going to lose that baby

Some netizens wrote that Blueface appeared to be the better parent between the two after watching the video.

"u know it’s bad when bluceface the better parent in the relationship" - commented an X user.

"She can’t even keep up with her tooth tf y’all expect her to do with a whole baby?!" - added another one.

"'Left it' you're crossing that line... No need for that..." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others mentioned that she should be charged with "something," indicating that Chrisean Rock's child neglect was an offense.

"She should be charged with something... idk what but something.." - posted a fourth user.

"Twitch has gotten so sh*t now that's it's become just hood people flexing money, b**ging OF models and abandoning children." - added a fifth one.

"Disgusting and embarrassing" - remarked a sixth user.

"How and why is this woman still alive?" - commented a seventh netizen.

Blueface recorded a video of his trashed home after Chrisean Rock moved in

Expand Tweet

Chrisean Rock's viral video comes as Blueface posted videos of his home in a trashed condition after Rock moved in - in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

The video was captioned: "Back for a few days this is unacceptable."

In the video, all of the furniture was covered with clothes thrown over them, with multiple carry bags and food packets scattered all over the floor. Porter's swing, stroller, and playpen were also set up right in the middle of a room. Chrisean Rock, who was nowhere to be seen in the video clip, was likely at the Streamer Prom at the time.

In his final story, the Thotiana rapper wrote: "Chrisean no longer lives here."

Per HotNewHipHop, Blueface had confirmed that he'd be released from prison in July 2025. How Chrisean Rock and he will handle their co-parenting duties following his release remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More