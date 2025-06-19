“Bro getting played” - Netizens react to DDG and India Love recreating Kanye and Kim’s hallway pictures before Streamer Prom

On June 18, DDG attended the live-streamed Streamer Prom with India Love. The prom-themed, black-tie event was hosted by Louisiana streamer Funny Mike and held in Houston at 8 PM, drawing many well-known streamers.

Dressed in black, DDG and India recreated a 2018 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian hallway photoshoot, laughing as a photographer captured them running through the hallway.

A video of the recreation was posted to X by @scubaryan_ on Thursday, June 19, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.1 million views and 20K likes.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

LUCIANO (troll arc) @LucianoFlips LINK Bro getting played like a fiddle

Some netizens called the viral video corny, while others said the Hard on Myself rapper's moves matched those of Ye's.

"this is so corny lol" - commented an X user.

"I could see DDG moving like Kanye too tbh" - added another.

"Duke somewhere steaming" - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the streamer was standing on the wrong side of the hallway for the Kanye-Kim recreation.

"They tried to duplicate the aura and realized they need a few more takes" - replied a fourth one.

"what's this bullsh*t. looks nothing like kanye one. ddg sucks" - posted a fifth user.

"she was on da wrong side tho but its decent recreation ig" - added a sixth netizen.

"Hallway looks spot on, but the side switch is tragic" - commented a seventh user.

According to the Houston Chronicle, besides DDG, Deshae Frost and Agent were expected to arrive at the Streamers Prom. Kyrie Irving also seemed eager, telling his viewers that he would attend the event if Funny Mike invited him.

India Love responds vaguely to rumors of her dating DDG

According to TMZ, besides attending the Streamers Prom together, India Love and DDG have been spotted together frequently in the recent weeks, including Love's time at Kai Cenat's Streamer University.

A TMZ reporter caught India Love walking down the street and asked about her relationship with the Too Much To Lose rapper. The influencer responded with,

"He's a great person. He's a great guy... I don't know what God has for my life, but I know he's a great guy, and, you know? You gotta pour in to people who pour into you, and he's definitely someone great in my corner, and I'm also always gonna be great in his corner. So yeah, shoutout to DDG."

Per the media outlet, India has claimed that the two are just friends for now. Elsewhere, when the Streamer University alum was asked about her thoughts on the streamers vs. rappers debate, she said,

"I think streamers are definitely taking over the entertainment spotlight, in my opinion personally. Because it’s a whole ‘nother world, it’s a whole ‘nother ball game, and it’s a whole ‘nother level of love and support that you get from your chat and your people that are along the journey with you."

Love also shouted out to Twitch, adding that she was "really excited" about her journey into the streaming world.

India Love - born India Westbrook - has been an internet personality since the early 2010s, with a large following on Instagram, as per HotNewHipHop.

