"He must not have heard of freedom of speech" — Internet reacts to DDG sending cease and desist to blog pages that caused him emotional distress

In a recent livestream, DDG addressed blog pages that were reportedly spreading false narratives amid his ongoing legal drama with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey.

In a video snippet shared by @scubaryan_ on X on Monday, June 16, DDG was heard saying:

"I'm finna start suing these n***as, 'cause at this point it is just... it's causing me emotional distress. I can't deal with it no more. So all these blog pages that continue to push these narratives about me, I'm gonna start sending out cease and desist. And I will sue you, I have the money to do so."

The tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 317K views and 7.4K likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one person commenting:

DTLdabs @dtldabs LINK He must not have heard of freedom of speech

Some speculated that the Hood Melody rapper's threat of legal action was empty and merely an attempt to scare people from reporting on him.

"He’s not gonna do nothing" commented an X user.

"N***a ain’t suing shit this is just a scare tactic to stop people from covering him in a bad light" added another.

"N***a letting blog pages get into his head n***a worrying abt the wrong things go find a way to get halo back instead you deadbeat of a father" wrote a third netizen.

"Bro living in a basement" posted a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others expressed support in the comments section, claiming he should take legal action.

"That’s right. They shouldn’t mess with us. I love you big D" replied a fifth netizen.

"DDG coming through with the big energy. snack attack but make it legal." commented a sixth one.

"Good they f**k around so it’s only right they find out. This is the right way to do things" added a seventh user.

DDG's motion to prevent Halle Bailey from traveling with their son was denied in court

DDG's livestream aimed at bloggers comes weeks after the rapper filed an urgent legal motion to prevent Halle Bailey from leaving the country with their son, Halo. As reported by PEOPLE on June 4, DDG—born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—requested that the court hold an emergency hearing to restrict Bailey from traveling internationally with their 17-month-old son.

Alongside his motion, Darryl attached a series of alleged text messages from Bailey, in which she threatened to take her own life.

As per the YouTuber's claims in the legal documents, Halle could pose an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm."

Darryl's request followed Bailey being granted a restraining order against him, as well as sole temporary custody of Halo until a court hearing scheduled for June 5.

However, a day later, on June 5, the rapper's request was denied in court, PEOPLE reported on the same date.

Halle Bailey and DDG first went public with their relationship in March 2022, making their red carpet debut at the BET Awards in June. The couple welcomed their son, Halo, in December 2023 and split less than a year later, in October 2024.

