Halle Bailey threatened suicide in alleged text messages to DDG, as seen in new court filing 

On Wednesday, June 4, DDG filed a new motion in court against Halle Bailey. The filing included alleged text messages exchanged between the former couple, in which Bailey threatened suicide. DJ Akademiks on Thursday posted screenshots of said text messages on his X handle.

In some of the texts, the singer-actress appeared to be threatening to take her life repeatedly, claiming that she hated both him and her life. In others, Bailey supposedly claims that DDG hated her and wanted her to die, adding that he "openly" flirted with and helped every other woman except for her.

The tweet has since gone viral on the social media platform, receiving more than 13.3 million views, 68K likes, and 9.5K retweets in less than 24 hours since being uploaded. In its comments section, some netizens called Halle Bailey's reaction "valid" after DDG cheated on her, while others speculated that the text messages could be fake.

DDG requested the court to prevent Halle Bailey from leaving the country with her son, Halo

Documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine on Wednesday, June 4, showed Darryl had filed a motion requesting an emergency hearing in court. He also asked the judge to prevent Bailey from traveling out of the country with their 17-month-old son, Halo.

The restriction request specifically referenced their upcoming two-month trip to Italy, where Halle will be filming for a new movie. DDG accused his ex-girlfriend of posing an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm".

According to Dwayne's filing, Halo would have no protection of the Court or any other emergency intervention mechanisms if he leaves the country with his mother. The rapper also highlighted that instances of Bailey threatening self-harm and suicide have taken place while Halo's safety was overlooked due to her emotional distress.

DDG also mentioned a particular altercation, where during a fight between the two, Halle Bailey left the house with his gun. Dwayne allegedly found her outside the house later, where she was holding the firearm in an "emotionally unwell, incoherent, and potentially suicidal" manner.

DDG's legal motion comes as Halle's restraining order against him expires

DDG's legal motion was filed on the same day that Halle Bailey's temporary restraining order against him expired. Last month, Halle got a restraining order against Dwayne after alleging that he had abused her physically and emotionally. The Little Mermaid actress was also granted the sole legal and physical custody of their son, Halo, at the time.

Much like DDG's latest filing, Bailey had also asked the court to prevent him from traveling with their son without her written permission and to not apply for a passport or other important documents for Halo.

In her May filing, Bailey had also mentioned multiple examples of DDG's abuse, claiming that she had done "everything possible to avoid going to court," and adding:

"I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this. I never know when he is going to demand our son to be in his mother's care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse."

DDG and Halle Bailey started dating in 2022, welcomed their son in 2023, and split up shortly afterwards, in 2024.

