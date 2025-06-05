DDG asks court to restrict Halle Bailey’s international travel with son Halo, accuses ex of being a “psychological risk” to his child

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, has urged the court to prevent Halle Bailey from traveling internationally with their son, Halo Saint. He has reportedly stated that Bailey could put their son at a "psychological risk."

According to PEOPLE, DDG filed a motion in court on Wednesday, June 4, to request an emergency hearing. He has requested that his ex be restricted from taking their 17-month-old son, Halo, to Italy for vacation. He has also requested a domestic violence restraining order, alleging that Bailey is an,

"imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm."

He claims that there have been instances in which Halle Bailey has attempted self-harm, causing emotional distress to Halo. In the motion, he alleged that in one such instance, she took a gun and left the house following a fight with DDG. The streamer mentions that he found her outside the house, but she was "emotionally unwell, incoherent, and potentially suicidal."

Halle Bailey got custody of Halo over DDG in May 2025

"The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In May 2025, The Little Mermaid star obtained the legal custody of her and DDG's son, Halo Saint. She alleged emotional and physical abuse against the rapper and requested sole custody.

"I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this. I never know when he is going to demand our son to be in his mother's care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse," she claimed, as reported by People.

Bailey also urged the judge to prevent DDG from visiting Halo but requested supervised visits with a professional once a week for six hours. She also asked the court to stop the rapper from taking Halo outside Los Angeles.

Additionally, she requested that the court not allow him to apply for documents like passports for their son and to prevent travel with him without Bailey's written permission. Even in that case, the streamer needs to share every detail of their itinerary.

DDG got a temporary restraining order after Halle Bailey's motion earlier this year

A Los Angeles County Superior Court issued a 100-day restraining order against the rapper earlier this year following Halle Bailey's complaint. She alleged physical and emotional abuse and threats to take her son away.

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses," she said.

Halle also provided evidence of the Twitch streamer entering her house and yelling expletives at her. She shared some messages and photos of injuries allegedly inflicted by DDG in court.

Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. started their relationship in 2022 and welcomed Halo Saint in December 2023. They ultimately split in 2024.

