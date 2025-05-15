DDG abruptly ends giveaway livestream amid Halle Bailey's abuse allegations

American rapper and streamer Darryl "DDG" went live on his official Twitch channel on May 14, 2025, after his ex-partner Halle Bailey accused him of abuse and reportedly filed for a restraining order. For those unaware, TMZ reported on May 13, 2025, that Bailey was seeking court-ordered protection from DDG after he allegedly abused her.

According to TMZ, the first alleged physical altercation took place in January, when Darryl "wrestled, pulled, and slammed" Halle's face on a car steering wheel, causing her tooth to chip.

The Pontiac, Michigan native issued a brief social media address in light of the allegations, claiming to "have no worries":

"i’m chillin btw.. i have no worries 😉 streaming later on, no days off!"

DDG eventually went live on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform to host a giveaway. However, things did not seem to go as planned, as the musician abruptly ended the broadcast while giving away gift voucher codes.

He said:

"Got one of these for y'all, though. Y'all want an Amazon code? Forgot to give this away a couple of streams ago, so I'll just give this to y'all now. Got Amazon ready. (The streamer shows the Amazon gift voucher code on the livestream) Top code, if y'all want it. All right, so I'm going to get off."

"Make sure you rock with him and don't switch up on him" - Streamer SoLLUMINATI comments on the DDG and Halle Bailey situation

Popular streamer Javontay "SoLLUMINATI" has shared his thoughts on the recent DDG and Halle Bailey situation. While reviewing X posts, SoLLUMINATI explained what he thought the rapper's fans should do, suggesting that they "don't switch up" on him.

He elaborated:

"If you a DDG fan, he needs you more than ever. This is the first time he actually, really going through something in his whole career. He needs you more than ever, seriously! And he can't even come and speak his mind on her. He can't even say nothing. That's how they get you! Motherf**ker can just come and say whatever she wants. Show some f**king pictures, and the n***a can't say nothing! Now look - I want y'all right now - if you're a DDG fan, man, make sure y'all rock with him and don't switch up on him for this s**t."

In other news, reports surfaced on May 14, 2025, about Halle Bailey allegedly wanting full custody of her and Darryl's son, Halo.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More