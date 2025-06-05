DDG captions his 1st social media post since filing motion against Halle Bailey with a "spade" emoji

Rapper and streamer DDG posted on social media for the first time since filing a motion seeking a temporary restraining order against actress Halle Bailey, his former girlfriend and the mother of his child.

The rapper took to Instagram to upload a picture of himself wearing a black Balenciaga t-shirt and black sunglasses just hours after filing the motion on June 4, 2025.

The picture was captioned with a single black spade emoji. It is unclear why the streamer used that particular emoji. However, a solitary spade (the Ace of Spades) is a powerful card in a playing deck, usually symbolizing luck, wealth, prosperity and even death in some cultures.

Exploring the legal battle between DDG and Halle Bailey

The legal battle between exes Halle Bailey and DDG unfolded after the former filed for a temporary restraining order against the latter in May 2025, accusing him of being violent and abusive.

The Little Mermaid actress claimed DDG had assaulted her on various occasions in the presence of their 18-month-old son, Halo. The court had granted Bailey the restraining order and additionally provided her with sole custody of their son.

However, on June 4, DDG filed a counter-petition requesting a temporary restraining order against the actress. The petition saw the rapper accuse his ex-girlfriend of assaulting him and threatening to end her life on many occasions. As per TMZ, he had included pictures of a cut on his thumb that was allegedly caused by Bailey attacking him with a knife.

The rapper also asked that the court to block Bailey from traveling internationally with their son Halo, claiming the actress posed an "emotional and psychological risk" to the toddler due to her alleged "threats of self-harm." Halle Bailey was reportedly scheduled to travel to Italy with Halo on June 7, where she is expected to stay for filming a movie.

Exploring DDG's petition against Halle Bailey

In his counter-petition, DDG claimed Halle Bailey physically assaulted him numerous times, including punching and slapping him. He also claimed that she once took his gun without his consent and left the house while pregnant, with the petition stating:

“In or about August 2023, during a particularly volatile argument, petitioner... threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm. Without my consent, she took the weapon and left the house... petitioner’s actions posed a serious threat to her own safety and the safety of our son.”

DDG also accused the actress of "emotional coercion and manipulation" by threatening suicide multiple times, alleging that she once threatened to get an abortion while pregnant with their son.

He also claimed that Bailey once drove off with their son, who had been about three months old at the time, after sending DDG messages "threatening to kill herself." The petition claimed that the alleged incident occurred in March 2024, stating that the alleged messages left the rapper "so concerned for Halo's safety" that he contacted Bailey's godmother for help.

"On March 21, 2024, Petitioner sent messages threatening to kill herself and made statements that suggested she might harm our son. She then attempted to drive while in emotional distress with our child in the car. I was so concerned for Halo's safety that I contacted Petitioner's godmother, asking her to intervene," the petition read.

According to Complex, DDG had also submitted numerous text messages allegedly between him and Halle Bailey, where the latter had accused him of cheating on her and not helping her with their son. The alleged text thread was dated March 2024, months after she gave birth to her son in December 2023.

In one alleged message dated March 2024, Bailey had seemingly texted the rapper, "PLEASE TAKE HALO!!!!!", to which the rapper's reply read, "I'm genuinely scared of you man. I feel like you're gonna kill me in my sleep one day."

In another alleged message sent that same month, Bailey had supposedly written that she was going to kill herself that night, writing in another alleged text sent that same day, "I WILL DIE BECAUSE OF YOU!!!!"

As per the petition, DDG has also asked the court to grant him sole custody of their son. According to Billboard, a hearing is set for June 24. Meanwhile, a judge will soon decide whether Halle Bailey is allowed to travel to Italy with her son by June 7.

In other news, Halle Bailey's attorney refuted the accusations detailed in the rapper's petition during a hearing on June 4, dubbing the petition “not accurate.”

