DDG claims Halle Bailey once threatened to abort their child Halo if they didn't reconcile, as he seeks a restraining order against his ex

Rapper and YouTuber DDG filed for a motion on June 4, urging the judge to prevent Halle Bailey from traveling out of the country with their son Halo, specifically to Italy on a vacation. This came about a month after Halle was granted temporary custody of the child.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber had also filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Halle, according to reports by The Independent. In the court documents, DDG claimed that there had been multiple instances when Halle attempted to manipulate him to gain control over him.

According to reports by E! News, one particular instance dating back to 2023 was cited in the documents. During this instance, Halle Bailey allegedly threatened to abort her child while she was pregnant with Halo if DDG did not reconcile with her. The rapper said that Bailey "threatened me by demanding that we reconcile, or she would go through with the abortion."

DDG cited another incident from 2023, when Halle Bailey threatened to end her life using a firearm that was legally owned by the rapper. He accused Bailey of grabbing the firearm and exiting the house without sharing her whereabouts with anybody.

Through his latest filing, the YouTube streamer wanted to prove that Halle possessed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to their son Halo. The latest filing read:

"Given these threats to self-harm. I believe the Petitioner is a threat to our son's safety such that she should not be allowed to take Halo out of the country to Italy for a period of two months."

DDG accused Halle Bailey of abusing and stalking him during their relationship

Last month, Halley Bailey accused DDG of being violent towards her and ended up securing temporary custody of their son. However, in the latest filing by the streamer, he had made similar accusations against his former partner.

The latest documents did not just suggest that Halle could put Halo at risk, but also claimed that she was abusive towards DDG. According to him, she stalked him as well as abused him both physically and verbally while they were in a relationship.

Talking about the arrangements regarding the former couple's son, Halo, DDG urged the judge to give him sole custody of his son. Meanwhile, Halle Bailey had reacted to this filing made to prevent her from traveling abroad with Halo. According to reports by E! News, she accused DDG of waiting for her temporary restraining order to expire to file the motion.

For the unversed, the temporary restraining order was active until June 4, the hearing date. The order was issued after Halle accused DDG of attacking her in several situations. She even claimed that in one situation, he slammed her head against the steering wheel, causing a chipped tooth.

The streamer, however, denied the allegations and claimed that Halle injured herself while she was trying to punch him. As per USA Today reports, the next hearing for the case is scheduled to be on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

