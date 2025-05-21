"F**k you FaceTiming my phone" — Soulja Boy goes off on Adin Ross for trying to set up a boxing match with DDG

Soulja Boy and DDG had been going at each other since Halle Bailey had made domestic abuse accusations against the latter. Soulja had shared posts bashing DDG for apparently abusing Halle. Meanwhile, reports about them fighting a boxing match also surfaced on the internet. According to HotNewHipHop, Soulja asked DDG to connect with Adin Ross to set up a fight.

Recently, a clip from a livestream of Adin Ross has been going viral, and it was reshared by @nojumper on May 20. In the stream, Adin was seemingly talking to Soulja Boy, and the latter bashed him for setting him up for a boxing match with DDG.

Adin could be seen starting the conversation by asking how Soulja was doing. Soulja was then seen blasting at him, and saying,

"F*ck you FaceTiming my phone... Anybody got no time to be playing with y'all little n*ggas man. If you want to fight me say that n*gga, I asked you what the f*ck you want when you call the phone, you ain't saying..."

For the unversed, Adin Ross is reportedly known for facilitating such matches. While Soulja expressed his urge to fight DDG, the latter called him poor in a now-deleted tweet, as per reports by Vibe.

In that tweet, DDG wrote,

"Soulja Boy is poor. He’s poor. Ain’t cranked that since we was yay high, buddy. I will buy you. Couldn’t get next to me."

According to Vibe, this was when Soulja first suggested a boxing match between the two rappers.

"Soulja Boy on another heroin rant. We gotta get that man clean" - DDG said about Soulja Boy on a livestream

While Soulja Boy apparently wanted to fight DDG in a boxing ring, the latter went on a livestream on May 18 and reacted to the same. During the livestream, he claimed that Soulja had been using heroin and that the drug was "f*cking him up." DDG even went ahead and suggested that they should raise money to get Soulja into rehab.

He went on to say that Soulja couldn't fight in real life, even though the rapper made such claims. In the stream, DDG added,

"Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n***a. You just talking s**t. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown five years ago, n***a still ain’t do it. Nobody wanna hear that s**t, p***y n***a."

As per reports by Vibe, Soulja started the heated exchanges when he first expressed wanting to fight DDG on May 18. He also bashed DDG for apparently abusing Halle Bailey. Soulja reportedly added that not just Halle, even their son Halo didn't want to see DDG.

This was when DDG made the aforementioned now-removed tweet, initially posted on May 16, calling Soulja poor.

Meanwhile, a judge has issued a temporary restraining order for Halle and her son Halo. A temporary sole custody of the baby has also been given to Halle Bailey. Halle also wanted the judge to ensure that DDG couldn't travel with Halo without her prior approval.

The arrangement will continue till June, after which another hearing will take place deciding the final arrangement surrounding Halo's custody.

