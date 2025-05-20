Ray Daniels compares DDG and Halle Bailey's situation to Whitney Houston - Bobby Brown's and Rihanna - Chris Brown's relationships

Ray Daniels, founder and CEO of R.A.Y.D.A.R Management LLC, recently compared Halle Bailey and DDG's circumstances to those of some other former celebrity couples. According to Ray, due to Halle's domestic abuse allegations, DDG had apparently lost a number of deals.

Ad

In a clip that surfaced on social media on May 20, Ray could be heard saying that in relationships, when things go wrong, women often tend to hurt men. Ray discussed Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's relationship to corroborate his claim. According to him, people at the time were made to believe that Whitney was with Bobby and even blamed him for exposing her to drugs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ray Daniels continued:

"Whitney was America's sweetheart. Bobby Brown was the guy that America didn't like because why would Whitney be with Bobby? And now she's on drugs and everybody hates Bobby because she got him on drugs and then we find out that Whitney was the one that got Bobby on drugs."

Daniels then recalled the situation between Rihanna and Chris Brown. He cited the 2009 photo of Rihanna with a bruised face that was leaked. According to Ray, shortly after that, Chris became the "villain." Ray Daniels also mentioned the situation that transpired between Cassie Ventura and Diddy. Daniels additionally stated:

Ad

"My only thing is, is that number one, people make mistakes, so let's not kill them. That's like, let's not kill people because they f*cked up."

In the clip, Ray Daniels also spoke about Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. According to him, if he were in Megan's place and walking fine after the shooting, he wouldn't have wanted someone to be in prison for ten years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniels claimed that men are scrutinized without a proper background check, only because women have made some accusations against them.

Halle Bailey had received temporary custody of Halo, amid abuse allegations against her former partner, DDG

Halle Bailey and DDG had been going through a custody battle over their son Halo. According to reports by HipHopDX, Bailey won sole custody of their son amid the abuse allegations against DDG. For the unversed, she had made claims of DDG being violent towards her.

Ad

The outlet reported that until June 4, 2025, Halle Bailey will continue to have sole custody of their 1-year-old son. After that, another hearing will take place to decide the future arrangement surrounding the child. The judge also ruled that DDG should not be within 100 yards of either Halle or Halo.

Halle Bailey went on to urge the judge to disallow DDG's visitation rights and instead permit a supervised visit to meet his son once a week. She further asked the judge to restrict DDG from traveling with Halo without her prior approval.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In court documents, Halle Bailey had described DDG as "physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive" towards her. She claimed that she needed the order to protect herself and her child from DDG. Halle further accused DDG of being violent towards her on multiple occasions since the time that they broke up last year.

DDG and Halley Bailey got together in 2022 and welcomed baby Halo in January last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More