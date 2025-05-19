"Total of 50 ppl at his show" — Internet reacts to Soulja Boy encouraging the crowd to say "F*ck DDG"

On Monday, May 19, @AkademiksTV posted a video clip of Soulja Boy performing at an event, where the rapper asked his audience to say "F*ck DDG" on the count of three.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video clip has attracted the attention of X users, receiving over 5.2K views. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Total of 50 ppl at his show"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens claimed that the Bird Walk rapper was chasing "clout" as he was in desperate need of money, referring to the s*xual assault lawsuit he lost last month, on April 11. For the unversed, Soulja Boy was ordered to pay $4.25 million to the woman who sued him for s*xual battery and abuse.

Per BBC, the Superman rapper was also found guilty in another lawsuit two years ago. The second lawsuit, filed by his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, in 2020, accused him of kidnapping and assault. Soulja was ordered by the court to pay Myers $471K for damages in 2023.

Ad

"Clout Chasing 2025 @souljaboy. Guy needs the bread desperately." - commented an X user.

"This skinny a** bony flat chest clown better backup his words to the gym before he talking about beat up DDG" - added another one.

"This ain't none but a crash out. Like how many people are in there anyways?" - wrote a third netizen.

Ad

"Soldier boy a boy that hasn’t hit the charts since 2011 ddg finna take this nigga off the map" - posted a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others brought up the fact that Soulja Boy often ended up apologizing to other rappers after dissing them, referring to his apology to Metro Boomin last year.

"Didn’t this nigga just apologize" - replied a fifth user.

Ad

"Mind you he be talking to everybody aggressively and rude and I have to believe he paid $4 million for nothing ?" - added a sixth one.

"Soulja be chasing it. he be so gangsta then apologize then gansta again" - commented a seventh netizen.

Soulja Boy challenged DDG to fight him for $10 million over Halle Bailey's allegations

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soulja Boy's clip asking his audience to say "f*ck DDG" comes days after the Trigger Finger rapper called DDG out in an X livestream. Bringing up Halle Bailey's domestic violence allegations against the YouTuber, Soulja suggested that DDG should leave LA since neither Halle nor his son wanted to see him.

Soulja Boy also asked Adin Ross to set up a fight between the duo, with the winner taking $10 million as their prize.

Ad

Soulja's jabs at DDG aren't one-sided. DDG has been taking hits at the Top Back rapper as well.

Dwayne created a GoFundMe page for him last week, titled "Soulja Boy Needs Help: $4 million Debt," referring to the money the Donk rapper owed to the plaintiff who sued him for s*xual assault and battery and won the lawsuit last month.

DDG also made fun Soulja's teeth in a tweet, sharing a before and after image of them before and after surgery and poking fun at them by calling them "heroin teeth."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More