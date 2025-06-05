DDG claims Halle Bailey stabbed him in the hand as he submits injury photos to court to prevent his ex from taking their son out of the country

Rapper and streamer DDG has accused Halle Bailey, his former partner and the mother of his son, of stabbing him with a knife in a recently filed petition, attaching pictures of a cut on his thumb as evidence, as reported by TMZ.

This came weeks after Bailey and their son, Halo, were granted a temporary restraining order against DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., after the actress accused him of being abusive.

On June 4, 2025, DDG filed the counter-petition, requesting a temporary restraining order against Halle Bailey while accusing her of being abusive. He claimed that she threatened to end her life multiple times when he tried to break up with her.

He also asked the judge to grant him sole custody of his son and prevent Bailey from traveling to Italy with Halo to shoot a movie, claiming the actress "cannot be entrusted to care for a vulnerable infant abroad" due to her alleged "potentially suicidal state."

“A parent who has threatened suicide repeatedly... cannot be entrusted to care for a vulnerable infant abroad, without the safety net of California court supervision, welfare checks, mental health intervention or child protective services," the petition read.

Halle Bailey was scheduled to leave for Italy with Halo on June 7, 2025.

DDG accuses Halle Bailey of "creating an environment of emotional distress" for their son

In his counter-petition filed on June 4, DDG detailed an alleged instance where Halle Bailey threatened to end her life by using one of the rapper's guns when she was pregnant with Halo. He claimed the incident occurred in August 2023, adding that Bailey "took the weapon and left the house" without his permission.

The petition claimed that this instance was one of the many incidents of Bailey allegedly posing a threat to herself and her son, thus creating "an environment of emotional distress."

“In or about August 2023, during a particularly volatile argument, petitioner became enraged and threatened to end her life using my legally owned firearm. Without my consent, she took the weapon and left the house," the petition read.

It continued:

"This incident was one of several in which petitioner’s actions posed a serious threat to her own safety and the safety of our son by creating an environment of emotional distress and danger within the home.”

DDG also claimed that The Little Mermaid actress allegedly tagged his cars with AirTags and had been stalking him. He also accused her of being physically abusive, claiming she had hit him multiple times.

Furthermore, the petition also referenced an incident previously detailed in Halle Bailey's request for a temporary restraining order filed last month. There, the actress claimed DDG had grabbed her head and smashed it into the steering wheel of his car, chipping her front tooth.

However, DDG's petition painted a different picture, with the rapper claiming that Bailey's injury was self-inflicted. The petition claimed Bailey (allegedly sitting at the backseat) had attacked the rapper (allegedly sitting at the driver's seat), and her momentum supposedly caused her to hit her face on the wheel.

DDG releases his alleged text messages with Halle Bailey

According to the court documents obtained by Complex, DDG had also supplied the court with alleged text messages he had exchanged with Halle Bailey. The rapper's petition claimed the actress sent DDG "a series of alarming text messages threatening to kill herself and suggesting that their infant son, Halo, might also be harmed."

One of the alleged messages from Hailey read, "U KNOW IM ACTIVELY SUICIDAL AND STRUGGLING." Another alleged message states, "I WANT TO DIE BECAUSE OF YOU!!!!"

In another alleged message, Bailey seemingly accused DDG of leaving her "hanging as a mother." Other messages saw Bailey allege that DDG was cheating on her with a woman named "Lala." These alleged messages were dated March 2024, three months after Halo was born in December 2023. Halle Bailey and DDG broke up in October 2024.

Additionally, the petition also claimed Halle Bailey posed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk" to Halo, claiming the new mother had allegedly "attempted to drive" with the then three-month-old "while in emotional distress." The court documents added:

"I was so concerned for Halo's safety that I contacted Petitioner's godmother, asking her to intervene. On at least two other occasions that I can recall — one in September 2024 and another in November 2024 - Petitioner sent similarly threatening messages."

Halle Bailey has not responded to the petition as of this article's writing. However, according to Billboard, her attorney dubbed DDG's claims as "not accurate" during a hearing on June 4.

Judge Latrice A.G. Byrdsong is expected to announce her decision on whether Halle Bailey is allowed to take her son to Italy before the actress is scheduled to depart on June 7. A full hearing regarding the petition is scheduled for June 24.

