“He knew he was wrong af”— Fans react as Soulja Boy claims he’s ending his beef with DDG following the rapper’s new allegations against Halle Bailey

Fans online have reacted to Soulja Boy's recent statement about his beef with DDG, following the latter's allegations against Halle Bailey. Soulja stated that he is ending their spat and minding his own business.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. (DDG) and Halle Bailey were in a relationship starting in 2022, but they split in 2024. Earlier this year, Bailey went to court for sole custody of their son, Halo Saint, alleging physical and emotional abuse by the rapper. He was also given a 100-day restraining order.

Amid this, DeAndre Cortez Way (Soulja Boy) took multiple digs at Darryl, who retaliated as well. However, the latter has now accused Bailey of being a "psychological risk" to their son and of alleged self-harm. Following this, in a post on X on Wednesday, June 4, Soulja Boy wrote:

"Squashing this DDG beef. This looking like a d**k n p**sy situation. Minding my business from here on out. Done trolling these ni**az"

Fans reacted to the tweet, as one wrote:

Dee 😈 @@GoatDeehere Cuz he knew he was wrong af 🤣🤣🤣one sided beef

"Never pick sides before the truth comes out," another user wrote.

"Lol. there was no beef in the first place.. you only used the situation to chase clout.. we understand and Im sure DDG understands too," another user commented.

Some users even accused Soulja Boy of trying to duck out of a fight, as one wrote:

"N***a u copped a plea out a boxing match."

"na don’t duck now, he still owe u some punches," another wrote.

"Bro ending it cuz he saw dude winning," another user tweeted.

Many users also hilariously claimed that DeAndre Cortez Way is the first rapper to end a beef himself.

More about the beef between Soulja Boy and DDG

Soulja Boy World Tour - Atlanta, GA (Image via Getty)

Earlier this year, while seeking sole custody of their son, Halle Bailey accused DDG of physical and emotional abuse. After the news broke, Soulja Boy unleashed an expletive-laden rant against Darryl during a live stream on May 15.

"DDG, you a h*e. Halle don't want you, your son don't wanna see you. You a bi**h. Imma beat you motherf**king a** when I see you, ni**a."

In response, Darryl shared the rapper's song Street Rich on his X handle, writing:

"Lil bro got 15k in 13 hours yall go support LMFAO."

He even shared a picture of what appears to be the rapper's teeth before his surgery, writing:

"First to guess who heroin teeth this is gets $20 cashapp! GO."

DDG also created a GoFundMe page for Soulja, referencing his s*xual battery lawsuit, in which he lost and owes $4 million. DDG shared the link to the page on his social media, writing:

"If anybody would like to support soulja boy with his $4 million s*xual assault case link is below please read heart felt description before you before you ignore."

DDG recently went to court to request a motion to prevent Halle Bailey from flying to Italy with their son, Halo. He claimed that the The Little Mermaid star has episodes of self-harm, which could distress their 17-month-old son. He also included some of these alleged incidents in his motion.

