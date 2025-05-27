"Get out of here": Kai Cenat responds to Kanye West fan's comments at 2025 American Music Awards 

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has gone viral again — this time for his interaction with a Kanye West fan. On May 26, 2025, the content creator hosted an IRL livestream from the 2025 American Music Awards Red Carpet. At the one-hour-eight-minute mark of the broadcast, Kai Cenat interacted with a man and his family.

After exchanging pleasantries, the individual stated that he and his family "love" Kanye West because of the American rapper's "outspokenness":

"We love this guy in here. We want to say - we love Ye. We love Ye for being outspoken, regardless, because it's America, and I think it's a great thing to live in a free country. Don't you, Kai? I think it's a free country... I think he's a great guy. And at the end of the day, you will have a dialogue with him. Yeah, I think letting him talk is a good thing. I think it's good to have that opinion. God bless you, Kai."

Expressing his surprise at the situation, Kai Cenat "politely" asked the individual to leave. He remarked:

"So, you really have to come to my stream, knowing my influence, to come on here and say that? This is what I'm going to say - I think I want to protect my energy. But I'm going to politely ask you, get out of here, guys. Please! All right, I get it, but I don't want that. Whatever you got going on with that."

Kai Cenat was seemingly upset with Eminem winning the Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards 2025

In another video from Kai Cenat's IRL livestream that surfaced on social media, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner appeared to be upset with Eminem winning the Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards 2025.

He said:

"Let's be real - I f**k with Slim Shady. But let's be real... of course he's the favorite artist. Yeah, Eminem is tough. Let's be real, tough, gang. Shout out to Eminem."

Kai Cenat made headlines on May 26, 2025, when he disclosed that he was on his way to the hospital after a Streamer University student allegedly sustained an injury. On the final day of the special event, some Streamer University participants engaged in "war," which allegedly resulted in an injury to one of the female content creators' eyes.

