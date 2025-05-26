"I'm on my way to the hospital" - Kai Cenat claims Streamer University student allegedly got injured following watergun incident

Twitch star Kai Cenat has issued a public statement, following the alleged Orbeez gun incident, claiming that a Streamer University student was injured. For context, on the last day of Streamer University (May 25, 2025), student content creators engaged in "war," with some using Orbeez guns (a gel blaster/water pellet gun).

In a 30-second video that surfaced on social media platforms like Reddit and X, RaKai or "2xRaKai" and his friends were seen using a water pellet gun against a group of content creators. Netizens speculated that the incident injured a Streamer University student in the eye.

X user @scubaryan_ wrote:

"Kai Cenat told everyone at Streamer University to stop messing around after someone got an eye injury due to an Orbeez, he’s now heading to the Hospital to deal with the situation 🙏"

Another X user, @CoaelOne, claimed the following:

"Rakai accidentally hit another student in the eye with a gel blaster 💔"

Kai Cenat eventually hosted a brief livestream, during which he disclosed that he was headed to the hospital because of the student's injury. While pleading with content creators to relax, calm down, and clean up the campus, the New Yorker stated:

"If you are on campus, bro, relax. I'm live on my phone! Relax. Everybody clean. Everybody. Because somebody got hurt. So now I'm on my way to the hospital. And I'm asking for y'all is to clean. Because everybody, y'all, are not being considerate. Everybody just clean. Now I have to go out of my way to go somewhere because everybody's just doing s**t. Please, if you... just come together and just clean. That's all. Just, please, that's all I'm asking, bro. That's all I'm asking because now somebody, because some people's actions... got hurt. Everybody just clean."

Streamer University student who allegedly got injured appeared on AMP Agent 00's livestream

At the one-hour-30-minute mark of AMP (Any Means Possible) member Din "Agent 00's" livestream, the Streamer University student who allegedly sustained injury spoke with the content creator.

While claiming to have watery eyes, the streamer said:

"(Agent 00 says, 'She got shot in her eye? You okay? With water?') No, somebody shot me in the eye with a BB gun. (Agent 00 responds, 'Okay. Let's get you downstairs.') Okay. It is really watery. I showed it to Kai, too. I'm protecting him. (Agent 00 replies, 'Which Kai?') Kai, Kai, Kai Cenat. (Agent 00 says, 'He was here?') Yeah. He was next to me when I got shot."

Timestamp - 01:29:51

As of this writing, Kai Cenat has not provided any further updates on the Streamer University student's injury.

