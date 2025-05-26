Streamer University controversy: AMP Agent 00 confronts streamers who allegedly took his belongings

A new controversy has emerged at Kai Cenat's Streamer University after Din "Agent 00" confronted and seemingly attacked streamers who allegedly took his belongings. At the one-hour mark of his livestream, Agent 00 discovered that Streamer University student NoLimitJay had entered his room and allegedly taken his belongings.

Upon unlocking his room, the AMP (Any Means Possible) member saw several content creators inside, including NoLimitJay. Agent 00 then pushed streamer Shell0 before confronting NoLimitJay about his alleged actions.

Expressing his discontent with the situation, the 29-year-old exclaimed:

"Open the f**king door, n***a! (Agent 00 pushes streamer Shell0) You think I'm f**king playing, n***a?! Where is the Jay n***a at? Get the f**k out of here, n***a! Y'all n***as think it's appropriate to come in my f**king from when I'm not there?! There's a difference between content, n***a! Learn that f**king difference, b**ch a** n***a! Get this n***a the f**k out of here! Pu**y!"

Timestamp - 01:06:33

Netizens on social media platforms such as Reddit and X had a lot to say about the situation, with Redditor u/kantbelieveimadeit alleging that students at Streamer University opened closets and drawers and took items from them.

"He doesn't have the vod published but he basically went into his room cameraman first opening up closets, drawers and taking stuff from it. I admit the room looks like a storage with all the toilet paper, water guns, flour, glitter and shit but it's still Agent's private space, you can see his personal stuff when the cameraman opens the closet," the Redditor wrote.

"Going into someone’s room when they ain’t there is a violation. People get used to amp doing it to each other on stream but don’t realize that they live together and are really close and actually Damm near family. Everyone there just met each other that trust ain’t no where near for that to be happening," Redditor u/Rellstar remarked.

"There’s a difference between a prank, and just straight up stealing. Dude got what he had coming to him." Redditor u/Powerful-Ad-8737 commented.

"I'm upset because I feel violated" - AMP Agent 00 and NoLimitJay talk it out following their confrontation at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Later in the broadcast, Agent 00 and NoLimitJay spoke about their confrontation at Streamer University. While claiming that he "felt violated" because the latter "crossed the line," Din stated:

"You came in here and on some content s**t. Busted in the room. You come in here with a camera, you got to think, 'Oh, we just minimize it.' My analytics is up. (NoLimitJay responds, 'No, no, no, I didn't stream here.') That's what I'm saying - it doesn't matter. You didn't know where this stuff was, right? Look, let me share some intel with you, my n***a. You crossed the line. I feel violated. Look, bro, I'm upset because I feel violated."

NoLimitJay responded by apologizing for his actions at Streamer University:

"You're right. No, you're right, and I'm sorry for that. I was wrong."

Agent 00 then apologized for "the way he reacted":

"I forgive you. I'm sorry for the way I reacted. I want you to know that you got to avoid crossing certain lines."

This is not the first time the Streamer University has made headlines for controversial reasons. On May 24, 2025, a video surfaced in which Twitch streamer Caiuwus burst into tears and considered dropping out of Streamer University due to alleged bullying.

