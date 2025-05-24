Streamer bursts into tears and considers leaving Kai Cenat's Streamer University because of alleged bullying

A video of Twitch streamer Caiuwus getting emotional while considering leaving Kai Cenat's Streamer University because of alleged bullying has gone viral. On May 23, 2025, a two-minute-nine-second video surfaced on X, in which Caiuwus burst into tears.

Ad

Ray "rayasianboy" and Deshae Frost reached out to Caiuwus live on stream, and she described what happened.

"No, it's not that serious, bro. It's okay. I'm going to have some fun. Nah, there was just, like, I was streaming last night and there is someone who is, like, talking s**t about me. And people came into my chat, saying she... I don't know. It's just weird because we're all in the same position. It's like, you know, you're seeing more people you've ever seen before, and then someone who's in the same spot as you is talking s**t."

Ad

Trending

Deshae Frost tried to console the Twitch streamer, claiming that people at Kai Cenat's event were allegedly saying things about him:

"Listen, they think I'm musty. Okay? So, I'm telling you right now... I'm telling you, you got this s**t. I'm telling you, bro - three of us have been through hella s**t. They said I'm DL last month, they thought I was gay. You know what I'm saying? I'm telling you, bro, it is what it is. Don't trip about this s**t. You can't trip over this s**t. Okay? This s**t is fake. Dead-a**! All right? Don't let people who're just saying their opinion and s**t affect who you are as a person, all right? So, give me a hug!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Streamer who allegedly made rude comments about Caiuwus at Kai Cenat's Streamer University apologizes

Aaverie Iman, a Twitch streamer who allegedly made offensive remarks about Caiuwus, has apologized to her. During their interaction, Iman claimed that she "never got to meet" the latter.

She added:

"Hi, my name is Aaverie. I've never got to meet you, but on my stream, they were saying, like... I called you names and stuff. I do apologize if anything... but I don't know if you've noticed the things going on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat joined the conversation and asked Aaverie Iman to explain the situation. She responded:

"A lot of people from her stream came into my Instagram, TikTok, and all that, calling names and stuff like that. Now they're, like, coming after me. (caiuwus responds, 'I'm so sorry, but I...') No, no, it doesn't bother from my side. I just want to make sure because I know you're upset. I don't know what it was, it could've been something else. But I just want to clear it up to make sure, like, you know."

Ad

In other news from Streamer University, RaKai, also known as "2xRaKai," and Young Dabo made headlines on May 23, 2025, after they got into a physical fight at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More