RaKai and Young Dabo get into a physical fight at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Twitch streamers RaKai and Young Dabo recently got into a physical altercation on the first day of Streamer University. In a 30-second-long clip uploaded to X, the two can be seen duking it out inside the premises of the university. In the clip, Dabo can be seen wearing a black ski mask, with RaKai pulling on the mask and pushing Young Dabo around.

The clip has gone viral online, garnering over 1.3 million views on X within a day. As the two wrestled with each other, bystanders could be seen asking them to calm down and not fight. However, they continued to tussle despite their pleadings. Eventually, RaKai nearly ended up pushing Dabo onto the cameraman who was livestreaming the entire ordeal, causing bystanders to exclaim:

"Watch the camera! Oh sh**! Watch the camera! Chill! Chill! Chill!"

RaKai wrestles with Young Dabo on first day of Streamer University after the latter supposedly took his Ski Mask

Twitch streamers Young Dabo and RaKai were selected for Kai Cenat's Streamer University, a learning program organized by the Twitch star in which smaller-scale streamers can learn skills and acquire knowledge to become better content creators. The event began on May 22, 2025, and will continue over the weekend, ending on May 25, 2025.

Seemingly, the altercation between the two took place over the ski mask worn by Dabo in the clip, which allegedly belongs to RaKai. In another clip, RaKai can be heard saying that Dabo is "playing around," to which the latter replies:

"Okay, and now I'm going to play around more. Take your ski."

Agitated by Dabo's challenge, RaKai can then be seen lunging at and attempting to pull off the mask from Dabo's head as onlookers try to separate the two, to no avail.

Streamer University has continually been embroiled in controversy, with it indirectly contributing to the feud between Zoe Spencer and Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI." The feud had become the topic of discussion amongst streaming circles, especially after SoLLUMINATI was banned from Twitch for the second time in a month over his remarks towards Spencer.

