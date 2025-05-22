Kai Cenat has supposedly "expelled" Young Dabo from Streamer University over his new haircut

Twitch streamer Ibrahim "Young Dabo" has apparently been expelled from Streamer University by Kai Cenat, with the former being informed of the supposed decision in the midst of his haircut. The streamer had received a call from a supposed representative of Streamer University.

The representative claimed that Dabo had been expelled over his new haircut (which had seemingly left Kai Cenat unimpressed):

"Hello, Dabo? I'm calling in regards of Streamer University... We cannot accept that on campus. You're ugly as sh** with that haircut, so we're going to have to go ahead and give you an expelled letter. Have a good night."

Although no announcement about this matter has been made from any official source, the phone call was seemingly enough to cause Young Dabo to be upset with his barber, who exclaimed:

"Are you f**king serious, n***a?!"

"What did you do to me?!" Young Dabo expresses frustration after his haircut apparently led to him getting "expelled" from Streamer University

Twitch streamer Young Dabo was one of the many content creators who had been announced to be partaking in Streamer University. For those out of the loop, Streamer University is a learning experience intended for relatively small-scale content creators where they get to hone their skills and gain expertise in the field of livestreaming.

Now, before even the first day of Streamer University, Dabo received the call that claimed that he would be served a letter of expulsion from the university due to his haircut.

While the call from the supposed Streamer University representative may have potentially been part of a skit by Young Dabo, the streamer seemed visibly furious at his barber, exclaiming:

"What did you do to me?! I got expelled before I can even get there! I was going to be a valedictorian!"

In related news, the Streamer University project recently caused a feud to break out between Twitch streamers Zoe Spencer and Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI." This happened after the latter reacted to Spencer's emotional broadcast, in which she had expressed her disappointment at not being accepted into Streamer University.

