"I don't got no ego": Kai Cenat responds to speculations about his dispute with Adin Ross

Twitch star Kai Cenat has stated that he has "no ego" as speculations about his dispute with Kick streamer Adin Ross recently went viral. For context, on May 10, 2025, a 43-second video from Adin Ross's collaboration with B.Lou and Zias surfaced on X.

In it, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality stated that "top streamers are not friends," and "everyone's egos were colliding." He elaborated:

"There's a problem, though, the streamers aren't friends. Like, the top streamers are not friends. I'm serious, that's the problem. It used to be, everyone was like, always doing content together. Always doing s**t together. Game nights. Nobody's friends anymore. Everyone, like, is not f**king anymore. I'm telling you how it feels like. Everyone's egos is colliding. It's ego. You know, I don't understand that. My whole thing is, like, why is there a competition when we could all take care of our family with this s**t."

Adin Ross's comments prompted the online community to speculate that he and Kai Cenat's friendship had soured.

"Adin Ross subliminally CALLS OUT Kai Cenat & iShowSpeed for growing ego’s and not being friends like before" X user @clippedszn posted.

"High profiled named streamers like Kai and Ishowspeed turn on Adin Ross since 2024 and having growing ego's did not age well" X user @JeffersonMick18 remarked.

"Kai and speed steam together lol. They just don’t f**k with Adin.. it’s a reason why speed got bigger when he left from being around Adam" X user @augustlegend posted.

Kai Cenat discovered Adin Ross's video on his official subreddit and responded to the latter's sentiments, saying:

"I feel like s**t now really is as easy as, like, doing s**t because n****s do be busy. I ain't going to lie, you all know me, n***a... n***a, I don't got no ego to nobody, n***a. I'm just on some s**t where I'm just... n***a, I'm just literally streaming, gang."

Kai Cenat claims certain social media accounts are "building a narrative" of him having a feud with Adin Ross

The conversation continued, with Kai Cenat claiming that certain accounts on X were "building a narrative" that he was embroiled in a feud with Adin Ross. Describing the situation as "toxic," the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

"It's really the... yo chat, it's literally those accounts that build the narrative. Let me emphasize it - those accounts. Y'all know that builds up narratives. I'm telling you, gang! I'm telling you, gang! Those accounts that build that narrative. That's literally what it is, gang. And that s**t is too toxic, gang. Way too toxic, bro."

In other news, Kai Cenat recently addressed rumors about Roberto "Fanum" leaving AMP (Any Means Possible), disclosing that the streamer had not left the organization.

