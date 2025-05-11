What happened to Fanum? Kai Cenat addresses rumors about him leaving AMP

On his May 11, 2025, Twitch stream, Kai Cenat addressed rumors about Roberto "Fanum" supposedly leaving the AMP (Any Means Possible) group. For those out of the loop, rumors suggesting that the latter may have split from the streaming group have been circulating online since he posted on social media earlier this month.

On May 7, alleged screenshots from Fanum's Snapchat, where he took a dig at unnamed individuals, went viral along with another post wherein he claimed to have lost access to the AMP X page. The same day, he quoted Kyle Richh's verse from the song Funk Flex Freestyles (41) and wrote on X:

"they forget all the sh*t that I did, I was feeding the team when I didn't have sh*t! I was taking a risk, I done got all of us rich."

The post on X that went viral (Image via X/@FanumTV)

The post went viral and has over eight million impressions in the few days since it was posted. While this led to major speculation from viewers about a potential split between the streamer and his group, fellow AMP member Kai Cenat denied the rumors during his live stream on May 11, 2025.

He called out people for thinking Fanum had left AMP and said:

"Bro, how the f**k you all ni**as get bamboozled into thinking Fanum left AMP?"

Kai Cenat went on to claim that people who fell for the rumor do not watch AMP enough:

"Let me go ahead and say something, gang. Everybody who fell for Fanum leaving AMP, I'm not going to lie, that just goes to show how much you ni**as actually watch AMP. No cap."

Kai Cenat insinuates Fanum is out of the US due to medical conditions, not because he left the AMP

On top of denying the rumors, Kai Cenat also gave more insight into what's happening with Fanum. He claimed that his fellow AMP streamer takes a break once a year during the pollen season and travels out of the country due to his medical condition:

"We all know, around this time, or one time out of the year, Fanum has to leave the US to take care of his pollen and stuff like that. You feel me? And him doing that just led to a whole bunch of sh*t!"

Kai Cenat also called on his followers to not believe everything they see on the internet, noting how neither Fanum nor any other AMP member ever talked about the supposed departure from the group:

"You guys got to understand, you being on X, and you looking at captions and you looking at a video that has been clipped out of context. Bro, you can't believe that sh*t. Especially on X, that's where it stems from. Did you hear Fanum out of his mouth say, 'I'm out'? Did you hear any of us say anything like that? No, bro. So you can't always believe the sh*t that's on the internet."

Fanum has been open about his allergies in the past. Earlier this year, he posted photos of his swollen face while talking about a hospital visit due to an allergic reaction.

