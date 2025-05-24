  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 24, 2025 08:19 GMT
Kai Cenat gives big update on future of Streamer University (Image via Twitch/KaiCenat)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has given a big update on the future of Streamer University. During a livestream on May 23, 2025 (the second day of the three-day special event), the New Yorker stated that if he has the patience to host the event again and "everything goes according to plan," fans can expect "year two" of Streamer University.

While asserting that "there will be a year two" of the series, Kai Cenat stated:

"Chat, I'm telling y'all - if I have the patience to do this again, there will be a year two. There will be year two. There will be a year two. If I have the patience and everything is according to plan, there will be a year two, bro. Okay? Okay? I have a list of people that work at State Farm that... to bless."
Timestamp - 00:16:35

Kai Cenat's statements about the future of Streamer University have elicited reactions from several fans on X.

"bro is planning the next one before this one ends lmao," X user @DornerClipz replied.
"I’ll be there," X user @nyrbhimself stated.
"Year 2 could have 2 semesters also. And more competition lowkey. Like Naruto chunin exams in the class lol. Running away skipping some classes without being caught. Like it's rules but you can break rules kinda if dnt get caught.. lol but idk how that will work with everybody having camrea men following them lol," X user @SoundPyrex wrote.
"He could do freshman, sophomore, juniors, Seniors and this could be the freshman class that he has currently at the university," X user @BloomisKevin commented.

"He's definitely leading by example" - India Love lauds Kai Cenat for hosting Streamer University

American model and content creator India Love has praised Kai Cenat for hosting Streamer University. While describing the 23-year-old as a "selfless" individual, the "Love & Relationship" course professor at the event said:

"I prayed about stuff like this. I really, genuinely always pray for Kai. I really do because I really love how he's leading this generation. I love how selfless he is. I love how he's helping and doing for others. And I think a lot more people need to lead by example like him. He's definitely leading by example. He's definitely doing his big one. So, W Kai, in the chat, because he really inspired me truly."
In other news, a streamer by the name Caiuwus garnered attention on May 23, 2025, when she broke down in tears and voiced her intention to drop out of Streamer University because of alleged bullying.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
