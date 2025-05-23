"This is so cringe": Netizens divided by India Love teaching "Love & Relationship" course at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken the internet by storm after his highly anticipated event, Streamer University, premiered on May 22, 2025. Several moments from the first day have garnered significant traction. One clip in particular has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens on social media.

Ad

On the first day of Streamer University, Cenat hosted orientation for the Class of 2025 and introduced prominent internet personalities who would be teaching courses to budding content creators. At one point, the New Yorker invited India Love to the stage and announced that she would be teaching streamers the "Love & Relationship" course.

Explaining what the course would entail, India Love said:

"Hey, y'all! I'm Professor Love. My class is going to be on one of the most important topics of everyone's life, which is love and relationships. And we're going to be deep-diving beneath the surface and regular. But, that's me. So, see you, guys!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many fans were delighted to see the 29-year-old model join Kai Cenat's Streamer University, some community members were dissatisfied.

"This is so cringe," X user @Stevv_o commented.

"He should totally rethink the 'love & relationship' one 😭" X user @Scope360Journal posted.

"India Love for 'Love & Relationship' like she hasn’t had 20 boyfriends the past 10 years😭😭" X user @omarhustla remarked.

Ad

"I can't wait to see how many new amazing streamers will blow up now!" X user @ElevateWithAZ posted.

"Not too bad not too bad 👌" X user @b00tylishes posted.

"India Love never kept a relationship lol 😭" X user @TwitchKickNews wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat's Streamer University: List of professors and the course they're teaching

During the First Day Orientation livestream, Kai Cenat revealed which courses the professors at Streamer University will teach. Starting the list with Markus King, teaching the "Art of Collaborations" course, Cenat announced the following:

Markus King - Art of Collaborations

India Love - Love & Relationship

ImDontai - Defense Against The Hating Arts

Kory - Glide Class for Beginners

Duke Dennis - Physical Education

DDG - Internet Beef 101

CoonkinwithKya - Culinary Arts

Cindy Gallop - Making Love, Not P*rn

BennDaDonn - Trickinomotrey

CrisNxtDoor and Aimhigh - Improv

Agent 00 - Monetization For Dummies, Pocket Watching 101

Ad

Ad

Streamer University is currently the most watched Twitch category, boasting over 380,000 live concurrent viewers as of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More