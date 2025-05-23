"This is so cringe": Netizens divided by India Love teaching "Love & Relationship" course at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken the internet by storm after his highly anticipated event, Streamer University, premiered on May 22, 2025. Several moments from the first day have garnered significant traction. One clip in particular has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens on social media.
On the first day of Streamer University, Cenat hosted orientation for the Class of 2025 and introduced prominent internet personalities who would be teaching courses to budding content creators. At one point, the New Yorker invited India Love to the stage and announced that she would be teaching streamers the "Love & Relationship" course.
Explaining what the course would entail, India Love said:
"Hey, y'all! I'm Professor Love. My class is going to be on one of the most important topics of everyone's life, which is love and relationships. And we're going to be deep-diving beneath the surface and regular. But, that's me. So, see you, guys!"
While many fans were delighted to see the 29-year-old model join Kai Cenat's Streamer University, some community members were dissatisfied.
"This is so cringe," X user @Stevv_o commented.
"He should totally rethink the 'love & relationship' one 😭" X user @Scope360Journal posted.
"India Love for 'Love & Relationship' like she hasn’t had 20 boyfriends the past 10 years😭😭" X user @omarhustla remarked.
"I can't wait to see how many new amazing streamers will blow up now!" X user @ElevateWithAZ posted.
"Not too bad not too bad 👌" X user @b00tylishes posted.
"India Love never kept a relationship lol 😭" X user @TwitchKickNews wrote.
Kai Cenat's Streamer University: List of professors and the course they're teaching
During the First Day Orientation livestream, Kai Cenat revealed which courses the professors at Streamer University will teach. Starting the list with Markus King, teaching the "Art of Collaborations" course, Cenat announced the following:
- Markus King - Art of Collaborations
- India Love - Love & Relationship
- ImDontai - Defense Against The Hating Arts
- Kory - Glide Class for Beginners
- Duke Dennis - Physical Education
- DDG - Internet Beef 101
- CoonkinwithKya - Culinary Arts
- Cindy Gallop - Making Love, Not P*rn
- BennDaDonn - Trickinomotrey
- CrisNxtDoor and Aimhigh - Improv
- Agent 00 - Monetization For Dummies, Pocket Watching 101
Streamer University is currently the most watched Twitch category, boasting over 380,000 live concurrent viewers as of writing.