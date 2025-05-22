"Against White people agenda": Kick streamer Cheesur criticizes Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Controversial Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" has voiced his dissatisfaction with Twitch star Kai Cenat's Streamer University. On May 21, 2025, a 24-second clip from Cheesur's Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X. While reacting to the recently released trailer for Streamer University, the 24-year-old confronted Kai Cenat and AMP (Any Means Possible) for seemingly not featuring White people in the special event.

Cheesur remarked:

"AMP, we've got to talk about the agenda. I'm the only streamer that has the balls enough to say it. What's this against White people agenda, AMP? You all literally said yourselves you won't let Adin in because he is White. I'm seeing every single trailer, there is not a White man unless he is cleaning s**t in the background of a train. What's going on, bro? Let's talk about the real facts. Don't put question marks in here. Yeah, I want to play with f**king fire! What is going on?"

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" has also shared her thoughts on Kai Cenat's Streamer University. While praising the New Yorker, she said it would take a "long time to see" an influencer go to the same lengths that Cenat does to produce his events.

Cinna elaborated:

"That is such a good trailer. What the... yo, it's all glaze, I'm saying it, bro. No one does it like Kai and his production team. I just think it is going to take a long time to see a streamer to that extent do what he does. It's f**king crazy! Listen, if that's glaze, then sue me. You know what I mean? Then so sue me. It is what it is. I'm just telling you, it's the truth, bro. It is."

Timestamp - 03:54

In addition to Cheesur and Cinna, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has chimed in with his opinions on Streamer University. During a livestream on May 12, 2025, the former Overwatch pro reviewed the "notable courses" that will be taught at Kai Cenat's event.

According to xQc, the courses mentioned on the website were "useless," as he stated that streamers should be taught how to "react, event hosting, clip farming, and fake drama."

Streamer University is set to premiere on May 22, 2025, at 3 pm EST on Kai Cenat's official Twitch channel.

