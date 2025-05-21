Kai Cenat's Streamer University: Date, time, livestream link, courses, and list of professors revealed

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has officially revealed when his upcoming event, Streamer University, will begin. Streamer University is a three-day event for those unaware, during which 120 budding streamers and content creators will participate as "students," with several well-known internet personalities appearing as "professors."
On May 20, 2025, Kai Cenat posted a two-minute-28-second trailer for the special event, announcing that Streamer University will begin on May 22, 2025, at 3 PM EST, 12:00 PM PT, 2 PM CT, 12:30 AM IST, 8 PM BST, and 4 AM JST, and end on May 25, 2025.
Fans can watch the livestream on Kai Cenat's official Twitch channel. Additionally, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform has created a new category dedicated to Streamer University.
Furthermore, the official website for Streamer University has revealed "notable courses." However, the professors teaching the courses have not been disclosed as of this writing.
- Sex Education
- Business Management
- Music Production
- Film and Acting
Which popular personalities are the professors for Kai Cenat's Streamer University?
On May 16, 2025, Kai Cenat hosted a four-hour livestream to reveal the Streamer University Class of 2025. He also announced a list of well-known content creators who will serve as professors at the three-day event.
The list of professors is as follows:
- Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka "DDG"
- Christopher "ChrisnNxtDoor" Dimbo
- Din "Agent 00" Muktar
- Kya "Cookingwithkya" Renee
- India Love
- Iamthekingoffitness
- Dontai "ImDontai"
- Markus King
- Duke Dennis
- Cindy Gallop
- Emily "ExtraEmily"
- Preacherquis
- Jake "AimHigh" Barbee
- Zias and B.Lou
- Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor)
- Marco "Funny Marco" Summers"
- Ben "BenDaDonn" Beard
In other news, during a livestream on May 17, 205, Kai Cenat claimed he would "never" host Streamer University again because of the backlash it received from the online community. Claiming that he "always gets the bad end of the stick," the AMP (Any Means Possible) member remarked:
"I'm never doing this s**t again. I'm never doing this f**king s**t again... 'Cause like, n***a. No matter which direction I go, no matter which way I try to make sure things is good, I always get the bad end of the stick."
Cenat went on to say that his bank statements looked "ridiculous," adding that no one was "paying a dime" to be a part of the event.