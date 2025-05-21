  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat's Streamer University: Date, time, livestream link, courses, and list of professors revealed

Kai Cenat's Streamer University: Date, time, livestream link, courses, and list of professors revealed

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 21, 2025 03:31 GMT
Kai Cenat
Important details about kai Cenat's Streamer University revealed (image via x.com/KaiCenat)

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat has officially revealed when his upcoming event, Streamer University, will begin. Streamer University is a three-day event for those unaware, during which 120 budding streamers and content creators will participate as "students," with several well-known internet personalities appearing as "professors."

Ad

On May 20, 2025, Kai Cenat posted a two-minute-28-second trailer for the special event, announcing that Streamer University will begin on May 22, 2025, at 3 PM EST, 12:00 PM PT, 2 PM CT, 12:30 AM IST, 8 PM BST, and 4 AM JST, and end on May 25, 2025.

Fans can watch the livestream on Kai Cenat's official Twitch channel. Additionally, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform has created a new category dedicated to Streamer University.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, the official website for Streamer University has revealed "notable courses." However, the professors teaching the courses have not been disclosed as of this writing.

  • Sex Education
  • Business Management
  • Music Production
  • Film and Acting
Courses that have been revealed on the website of Kai Cenat&#039;s upcoming special event (Image via streameruniversity.com)
Courses that have been revealed on the website of Kai Cenat's upcoming special event (Image via streameruniversity.com)

Which popular personalities are the professors for Kai Cenat's Streamer University?

On May 16, 2025, Kai Cenat hosted a four-hour livestream to reveal the Streamer University Class of 2025. He also announced a list of well-known content creators who will serve as professors at the three-day event.

Ad

The list of professors is as follows:

  • Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka "DDG"
  • Christopher "ChrisnNxtDoor" Dimbo
  • Din "Agent 00" Muktar
  • Kya "Cookingwithkya" Renee
  • India Love
  • Iamthekingoffitness
  • Dontai "ImDontai"
  • Markus King
  • Duke Dennis
  • Cindy Gallop
  • Emily "ExtraEmily"
  • Preacherquis
  • Jake "AimHigh" Barbee
  • Zias and B.Lou
  • Ojay Suave (Guidance Counselor)
  • Marco "Funny Marco" Summers"
  • Ben "BenDaDonn" Beard

In other news, during a livestream on May 17, 205, Kai Cenat claimed he would "never" host Streamer University again because of the backlash it received from the online community. Claiming that he "always gets the bad end of the stick," the AMP (Any Means Possible) member remarked:

Ad
"I'm never doing this s**t again. I'm never doing this f**king s**t again... 'Cause like, n***a. No matter which direction I go, no matter which way I try to make sure things is good, I always get the bad end of the stick."

Cenat went on to say that his bank statements looked "ridiculous," adding that no one was "paying a dime" to be a part of the event.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications